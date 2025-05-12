Help Mike and Taylor Relocate

On May 8th 2025, Ye released the song of the summer. We were celebrating Mike's birthday and singing along to songs in the car together on our way to my party. Taylor, wanting to make birthday memories, decided to record us having fun singing the new Ye song. We never thought it would become viral or even leave our circle of friends and followers. In the days since posting the video, it has gone viral multiple times, which has caused us to be doxxed. We have received multiple death threats and our personal information has been spread everywhere online. For our safety, and the safety of our children, we are seeking to relocate. Donations will go toward finding a new place to live, and supplementing our income while we figure out how to navigate our future.

Thank You and God Bless,

Mike & Taylor