Ngatumek School Uniforms

Goal:
USD $15,200
Raised:
USD $1,245
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Kempton
Ngatumek primary school is a rural school near Kericho, Kenya with 380 students from PP1 (4 years old) to sixth grade. Many of the students do not have a uniform that is serviceable nor fits properly; worn and tattered, often the only set of clothes they own, or hand-me downs are common. The British have had a huge influence here in Kenya as each school is required to choose a design and have each child wear a proper uniform. This campaign will raise enough money to buy each student a new uniform (i.e. shirt/blouse, pants/skirt, sweater, shoes) for $38 per student. This will allow families to purchase journals for school homework assignments, a cup for their once per week tea and a biscuit meal (more on this campaign to come).
We are pleased to sponsor a child every month!
Go kids! Good luck with your studies! God Bless!
