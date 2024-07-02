Ngatumek School Uniforms

Ngatumek primary school is a rural school near Kericho, Kenya with 380 students from PP1 (4 years old) to sixth grade. Many of the students do not have a uniform that is serviceable nor fits properly; worn and tattered, often the only set of clothes they own, or hand-me downs are common. The British have had a huge influence here in Kenya as each school is required to choose a design and have each child wear a proper uniform. This campaign will raise enough money to buy each student a new uniform (i.e. shirt/blouse, pants/skirt, sweater, shoes) for $38 per student. This will allow families to purchase journals for school homework assignments, a cup for their once per week tea and a biscuit meal (more on this campaign to come).