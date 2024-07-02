Campaign Image

Ngatumek School Uniforms

Goal:

 USD $15,200

Raised:

 USD $1,245

Campaign created by Michael Kempton Exec Dir, More Than A Biscuit 501c3

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Kempton

Ngatumek School Uniforms

Ngatumek primary school is a rural school near Kericho, Kenya with 380 students from PP1 (4 years old) to sixth grade. Many of the students do not have a uniform that is serviceable nor fits properly; worn and tattered, often the only set of clothes they own, or hand-me downs are common. The British have had a huge influence here in Kenya as each school is required to choose a design and have each child wear a proper uniform. This campaign will raise enough money to buy each student a new uniform (i.e. shirt/blouse, pants/skirt, sweater, shoes) for $38 per student. This will allow families to purchase journals for school homework assignments, a cup for their once per week tea and a biscuit meal (more on this campaign to come).

Recent Donations
Show:
More Than A Biscuit
$ 38.00 USD
2 months ago

We are pleased to sponsor a child every month!

More Than A Biscuit
$ 38.00 USD
3 months ago

We are pleased to sponsor a child every month!

More Than A Biscuit
$ 38.00 USD
4 months ago

We are pleased to sponsor a child every month!

More Than A Biscuit
$ 38.00 USD
5 months ago

We are pleased to sponsor a child every month!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Ian
$ 5.00 USD
6 months ago

Go kids! Good luck with your studies! God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
6 months ago

More Than A Biscuit
$ 38.00 USD
6 months ago

We are pleased to sponsor a child every month!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo