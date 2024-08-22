Newlyweds in Need

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $9,485
Campaign funds will be received by Jaron Sartori
Jaron and Sydney Sartori, devoted to Jesus with an insatiable zest for life, were married in December of 2023. Adventure always awaits this fun loving couple. Nobody imagined the trial that awaited them so soon into their new marriage. Just days ago, on August 20th 2024, Sydney experienced a seizure. This was especially concerning as she is expecting their first child. Sydney was rushed to a local hospital where it was determined that she had a brain aneurysm and would need to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center asap.
The helicopter lifted off into the night sky with Sydney & her husband on board as family and friends clung to the goodness of God.
Psalm 121:1-2
I lift up my eyes to the hills.
From where does my help come?
2 My help comes from the Lord,
who made heaven and earth
Sydney is currently in ICU with a drain tube placed to remove the excess blood from the aneurysm. This tube will remain in place for two weeks while Syd is closely monitored for any changes. We praise the Lord that she was able to have surgery to fix the aneurysm.
As you can expect this is a lot for any couple to experience together but even more so for newlyweds expecting their first baby! God has been incredibly faithful, and the Sartori's have remained steadfast in their trust and hope that the Lord is glorified through it all.
Would you be willing to pray for this incredible couple who desires to see Jesus magnified in their lives? Would you pray for:
- Sydney's complete and full recovery
- Sustaining strength for Jaron
- Baby Sartori to continue to grow being perfectly knit together through this pregnancy
-For God to provide for the incurring medical costs, above and beyond what they could ask or imagine through this campaign
- And above all, that God would reveal Himself to those who hear this unfolding Sartori story, and that through sharing it, it may lead to the saving of lives by the hope of the gospel.
1 Peter 1:3
Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead
Thank you in advance, to this vast community of people willing to be the hands and feet of Jesus to bless the Sartori Family!
May the Lord draw you close to Him and close to one another during this season. I'm asking Him to protect and restore health to Sydney, to protect your precious baby and to strengthen Jason. Through it all, keep your eyes on Jesus, He can and will sustain you.
Hugs and prayers 🙏❤️ 🤗
Much love to you both and gratitude to God for His work in your lives.
Will continue praying for this dear family of 3.
Gods Blessings
May God bless and watch over your beautiful family.
Sent with heart felt wishes for the young Satori family, Sydney, Jaron & Baby Satori. As the lord continues to look after them.
Thinking of & praying for you all! We are grateful that Sydney is doing well so far after medical intervention. Know there is a long way to go yet.
Thinking and praying for you
We love you guys and are praying that this experience will draw you closer to Him and you’ll look back on this years later with awe at His goodness.
I'm excited to see even more of God's miracles and special loving care and provision as you work through this new and difficult challenge. In the end I believe it will only strengthen your marriage and your relationship to Him as a couple. In the meantime, prayers for much comfort and grace to keep trusting in His perfect will.
