Newlyweds in Need

Jaron and Sydney Sartori, devoted to Jesus with an insatiable zest for life, were married in December of 2023. Adventure always awaits this fun loving couple. Nobody imagined the trial that awaited them so soon into their new marriage. Just days ago, on August 20th 2024, Sydney experienced a seizure. This was especially concerning as she is expecting their first child. Sydney was rushed to a local hospital where it was determined that she had a brain aneurysm and would need to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center asap.

The helicopter lifted off into the night sky with Sydney & her husband on board as family and friends clung to the goodness of God.





Psalm 121:1-2

I lift up my eyes to the hills.



From where does my help come?

2 My help comes from the Lord,

who made heaven and earth





Sydney is currently in ICU with a drain tube placed to remove the excess blood from the aneurysm. This tube will remain in place for two weeks while Syd is closely monitored for any changes. We praise the Lord that she was able to have surgery to fix the aneurysm.





As you can expect this is a lot for any couple to experience together but even more so for newlyweds expecting their first baby! God has been incredibly faithful, and the Sartori's have remained steadfast in their trust and hope that the Lord is glorified through it all.





Would you be willing to pray for this incredible couple who desires to see Jesus magnified in their lives? Would you pray for:

- Sydney's complete and full recovery

- Sustaining strength for Jaron

- Baby Sartori to continue to grow being perfectly knit together through this pregnancy

-For God to provide for the incurring medical costs, above and beyond what they could ask or imagine through this campaign

- And above all, that God would reveal Himself to those who hear this unfolding Sartori story, and that through sharing it, it may lead to the saving of lives by the hope of the gospel.





1 Peter 1:3

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead







Thank you in advance, to this vast community of people willing to be the hands and feet of Jesus to bless the Sartori Family!















