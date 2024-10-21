New Life Church HC Hurricane Relief

New Life Church Humphreys Co believe that the church is not the building in which you attend every Sunday morning. We believe that the church is made up by all believers, not matter where you worship. Situations like Hurricane Helene + Hurricane Milton remind us that the church, and the body of Christ needs to reach out, being the hands and feet of Jesus, to rush to the aide of our fellow brothers and sisters in Christ!

New Life Church Humphreys Co is collecting donations to be able to provide love in action for those in ETN + WNC. We know that this is not a relief effort that will quickly be taken care of, and the needs of those affected are going to extend for quite a while into the future. We plan on being there every step of the way.





We will be collecting donations to be able to purchase supplies, to cover both immediate needs and those that will begin to become evident in the weeks and months to come. All donations go directly into the hands of those who need it most.





This is one small way that we can step out of the pews into the world, and truly walk out what it means to serve those who need it most.





This is LOVE IN ACTION - Matthew 25:40-45