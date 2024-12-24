New furnace in Mid Winter

My wonderful grandparents, Connie and Mike, have been happily married for 48 years. They’ve been through many ups and downs throughout the years. The’ve gone through the good times and the hard times, and no matter what season of life they are in, they are the first to help someone in need. They have 3 children and 9 grandchildren and they are truly the pillars that this family stands on. In the last few years there has been a multitude of events that has made life much more difficult for them. My grandfather had cataracts and all of the surgeries with no improvement, had a stroke, had stints put in, was rapidly declining, losing his balance and his eyesight, was diagnosed with COPD, and was seemingly not getting better. Then he went in and found out his heart was only working at about 17% and he needed an immediate surgery for a pacemaker. After the pacemaker, things seemed to get better for a little while, until he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. All of these things have made it so that he is no longer able to do the maintenance that he has done to keep the home running all of the years before. In the last few weeks, each time the furnace turned on, we could smell fumes. They were hopeful it was just a valve and when the furnace died last night my grandfather and I crawled under the house to replace it together. This morning the furnace died again and we had a technician come to look at it. He turned it off and said that carbon monoxide is being blown into the house and if we chose to keep running it, its only so long before we go to bed at night and don’t wake up in the morning. So, in the middle of winter, we need a brand new furnace and we don’t have the means to do it ourselves or the money to pay someone else. Every share, every prayer, and every donation will be appreciated beyond words. Thank you all in advance.