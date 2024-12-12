Campaign Image

Help with a car engine

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,490

Campaign created by Paul Campbell

Help with a car engine

Hello, all

As some of you may know in October our new used car, a 2013 subaru forester developed a rod knock after purchasing it only a month and a half later. While I had purchased a warranty with it, the warranty company, after exhaustive back and forth and two different inspections, has fully denied our claim to have the engine replaced. Unfortunately as well a voluntary surrender of the vehicle to the loan company would cause our credit to tank and wouldn't even allow for the loan to be fully repaid back. Out of desperation we are putting our issue out to the public for help and leaving this in the hands of God while we attempt to pay off a car that will seize up fully any day now as the engine will need to be replaced. My job that I have been given and love is sending me to a jobsite thirty-five miles away, that while I dutifully will do, leaves my wife without a car and does not allow me to carry things as needed. While financial help is greatly appreciated, the prayer of the righteous avails much and we ask your prayer before God for us. If you can also find anyone or any resource that can help our situation we would be seriously grateful. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
16 days ago

Sam C - Nikolai
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Everything will be alright.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Merry Christmas!

Joanna
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Jessica Jordan
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Natalia Wooten
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

Seraphim Rohlin
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

God help you! Nicholas (PJ) Ward from St Sava recently helped us rebuild the engine on our Suburban and might be willing to help you for less than what the dealership would charge.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

Praying the car gets fixed soon! God bless you both!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Slava Bogu!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

God bless you guys

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Justus Gilbert
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Brandon Monroe
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Gregory Ludwig
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

