Campaign Image

New Strings for Strat

Goal:

 USD $1,700

Raised:

 USD $1,335

Campaign created by The Patriot Impact

Campaign funds will be received by Laura Regan

New Strings for Strat

Whenever someone needs cheering up, our favorite Canadian brother, Stratmanpicks 🎸 (@Stratmanpicks) is always there. He is an adopted son of the Republic and continues to stand with and fight for We, The People every day! 

We all love his heart and when we caught wind of his dream guitar -- it was placed on Raiden3pt0's (X @Raiden8pt0) heart to help get it for him. Can you imagine Strat being a headliner at an #America250 event... rocking out for Americans -- on a gift from his American brothers and sisters? EPIC!  

Read more about Stratmanpicks's Jouney and Reason, in his own words: 

"My Grandfather was a gunner in WW2 from 1939-1945🇨🇦. He volunteered to go help our American neighbors win the war. He would never talk about the war with us until he was in his 80's. Just before he passed, he told me of an American soldier who once saved his (would not tell me how).  He told me to always have The American people's back, so I fight on every day -- since 2012. My dad was also a huge Trump fan and before he passed a few years ago. He got his dying wish to go see a rally in Florida -- all the way from Winnipeg, Canada. He would have loved to see Trump's second term. I will always stand tall with America! God bless, I love you all." 

We love you, too, Strat! Thank you for standing with us. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Brian Flavell
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you, Strat!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You are such a bright light, Brother Strat. So glad to be on this journey with you, and can’t wait to hear you play during the America250 celebrations 🇺🇸❤️🇨🇦

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

This will be fantastic! 🥰🙏☝️🙏

thumbsupthumbsdown
$ 45.00 USD
1 month ago

You rock, bro! I hope this gift of love and prayers finds you well. 🙏❤️🙏

AlliOopFam
$ 55.00 USD
1 month ago

Strat, may the frequency of Heaven be released from your fingers on these strings. Thank you for always being a light on TS. Much love and hope for the future! ~AO

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

🎸🙌🏻🎸 Thank you for standing with us in this fight for freedom. Keep on rockin' 👊🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for standing with America 🇺🇸 Stratmanpicks. Pray your dreams come true.

Brian Flavell
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

You are so loved brother 💚 Thank you for fighting for America & President Trump for the last 14 years. God is with you 🙏 brother.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo