New Strings for Strat

Whenever someone needs cheering up, our favorite Canadian brother, Stratmanpicks 🎸 (@Stratmanpicks) is always there. He is an adopted son of the Republic and continues to stand with and fight for We, The People every day!

We all love his heart and when we caught wind of his dream guitar -- it was placed on Raiden3pt0's (X @Raiden8pt0) heart to help get it for him. Can you imagine Strat being a headliner at an #America250 event... rocking out for Americans -- on a gift from his American brothers and sisters? EPIC!

Read more about Stratmanpicks's Jouney and Reason, in his own words:

"My Grandfather was a gunner in WW2 from 1939-1945🇨🇦. He volunteered to go help our American neighbors win the war. He would never talk about the war with us until he was in his 80's. Just before he passed, he told me of an American soldier who once saved his (would not tell me how). He told me to always have The American people's back, so I fight on every day -- since 2012. My dad was also a huge Trump fan and before he passed a few years ago. He got his dying wish to go see a rally in Florida -- all the way from Winnipeg, Canada. He would have loved to see Trump's second term. I will always stand tall with America! God bless, I love you all."

We love you, too, Strat! Thank you for standing with us.