New Strings for Strat

Goal:
USD $1,700
Raised:
USD $1,335
Campaign funds will be received by Laura Regan
Whenever someone needs cheering up, our favorite Canadian brother, Stratmanpicks 🎸 (@Stratmanpicks) is always there. He is an adopted son of the Republic and continues to stand with and fight for We, The People every day!
We all love his heart and when we caught wind of his dream guitar -- it was placed on Raiden3pt0's (X @Raiden8pt0) heart to help get it for him. Can you imagine Strat being a headliner at an #America250 event... rocking out for Americans -- on a gift from his American brothers and sisters? EPIC!
Read more about Stratmanpicks's Jouney and Reason, in his own words:
"My Grandfather was a gunner in WW2 from 1939-1945🇨🇦. He volunteered to go help our American neighbors win the war. He would never talk about the war with us until he was in his 80's. Just before he passed, he told me of an American soldier who once saved his (would not tell me how). He told me to always have The American people's back, so I fight on every day -- since 2012. My dad was also a huge Trump fan and before he passed a few years ago. He got his dying wish to go see a rally in Florida -- all the way from Winnipeg, Canada. He would have loved to see Trump's second term. I will always stand tall with America! God bless, I love you all."
We love you, too, Strat! Thank you for standing with us.
We love you, Strat!
You are such a bright light, Brother Strat. So glad to be on this journey with you, and can’t wait to hear you play during the America250 celebrations 🇺🇸❤️🇨🇦
This will be fantastic! 🥰🙏☝️🙏
You rock, bro! I hope this gift of love and prayers finds you well. 🙏❤️🙏
Strat, may the frequency of Heaven be released from your fingers on these strings. Thank you for always being a light on TS. Much love and hope for the future! ~AO
🎸🙌🏻🎸 Thank you for standing with us in this fight for freedom. Keep on rockin' 👊🏼
Thank you for standing with America 🇺🇸 Stratmanpicks. Pray your dreams come true.
You are so loved brother 💚 Thank you for fighting for America & President Trump for the last 14 years. God is with you 🙏 brother.
