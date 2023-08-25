Campaign Image

NEW COMMUNITY SCHOOL BUILDING

Goal:

 USD $12,000

Raised:

 USD $9,383

Campaign created by Sylvia Williamson

Campaign funds will be received by Sylvia Williamson

New Orphanage Home completed and now to continue buying of School Materials to start our own School.  Together with the Lord we have done it and together we will complete this new dream.  $12,000 will help us to make this new dream a reality!  No dollar amount is too small, it’s enough to make it happen!  We’re calling it ANOTHER DONE DEAL!

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
10 days ago

Lashandria Walton
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

May God continue to show favor in this beautiful loving community 🙏🏿

Jan Helmich
$ 300.00 USD
25 days ago

For children’s Christmas as a gift from my daughters.

Laura
$ 500.00 USD
25 days ago

Merry Christmas to all!

Diana and Nelson
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Merry Christmas!

Cindy Crowe
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

There have been many ‘angels’ throughout my lifetime. I am grateful that Creator has gifted me with the ability to share. Many blessings upon Joseph and his family and all the children who he cares for. Miigwech

Jill Weintraub Klausen
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings for these children this holiday season. 🎄

Mac Hall
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I want to help support young people who don't have the resources. Thank you for the work you do.

Plymouth UCC Dodgeville
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas from Wisconsin! Hope these funds help you complete your septic project so you can keep doing your good work.

Plymouth UCC Dodgeville
$ 550.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas! Hope this helps with your septic project so you can keep up the good work.

Emanuel Fernandes
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Offering to JOSEPH LAWAL children's ministry

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Susan -Josephs USA Mom
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Joseph Tribble
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep doing big things brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Have a great month!

Laura
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

For hope and love.

James Steventon
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

The Lord has impressed on me to give something, because we are so fortunate here in the US. Brother Joseph continue the great work you are doing and trust The Lord, for everything.

Chasson Kasten
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless each and everyone!!! I love you

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless these precious babies

