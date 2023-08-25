Goal:
USD $12,000
Raised:
USD $9,383
Campaign funds will be received by Sylvia Williamson
NEW COMMUNITY SCHOOL BUILDING
$12,000 GOAL
New Orphanage Home completed and now to continue buying of School Materials to start our own School. Together with the Lord we have done it and together we will complete this new dream. $12,000 will help us to make this new dream a reality! No dollar amount is too small, it’s enough to make it happen! We’re calling it ANOTHER DONE DEAL!
https://givesendgo.com/NewSchool
May God continue to show favor in this beautiful loving community 🙏🏿
For children’s Christmas as a gift from my daughters.
Merry Christmas to all!
Merry Christmas!
There have been many ‘angels’ throughout my lifetime. I am grateful that Creator has gifted me with the ability to share. Many blessings upon Joseph and his family and all the children who he cares for. Miigwech
Blessings for these children this holiday season. 🎄
I want to help support young people who don't have the resources. Thank you for the work you do.
Merry Christmas from Wisconsin! Hope these funds help you complete your septic project so you can keep doing your good work.
Merry Christmas! Hope this helps with your septic project so you can keep up the good work.
Offering to JOSEPH LAWAL children's ministry
Keep doing big things brother!
Have a great month!
For hope and love.
The Lord has impressed on me to give something, because we are so fortunate here in the US. Brother Joseph continue the great work you are doing and trust The Lord, for everything.
God bless each and everyone!!! I love you
God bless these precious babies
