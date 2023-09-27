Monthly Goal:
Campaign funds will be received by Blessed Ksenia Orthodox Church
With the help of God, we are starting a NEW Orthodox Church in Austin, TX.
This church named after St. Ksenia of Petersburg will welcome all Orthodox people, including Eastern Orthodox from former Soviet countries.
Our priest — Fr. Daniel Kolesnikov has just relocated to Austin with his family. We must accommodate the Priest, rent a building, assemble the interior in Orthodox style, and purchase everything needed to worship.
С Божьей помощью мы основываем Православную церковь Святой Блаженной Ксении Петербургской в г. Остин, Техас!
Наш русскоговорящий приход возглавит священник Даниил Колесников. Начиная с нуля, основные расходы пойдут на размещением священника с семьей, аренду помещения и закупок всего необходимого для служб.
Единственный источник денег на это Богоугодное дело — ваши пожертвования.
Мы будем признательны вам за любую посильную помощь!
St. Ksenia's Church is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, so all your donations may be tax deductible as a charitable contribution.
Церковь Св. Ксении является неккоммерческой организацией (501(с)3), поэтому все ваши пожертвования могут быть списаны с налогов как charitable contribution.
Thank you for your bilingual texts in English & Church Slavonic. They have greatly helped me.
God bless!
God bless
Glory to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit. Amen. The "Texts of the Variable Portions of the Services in Upcoming Weeks" has been very helpful for me these past two years as a recently baptized english speaker at a church that has services which are 85% Slavonic. Glory to God in all things.
