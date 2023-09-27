Campaign Image

New Orthodox Church in Austin TX

With the help of God, we are starting a NEW Orthodox Church in Austin, TX.
This church named after St. Ksenia of Petersburg will welcome all Orthodox people, including Eastern Orthodox from former Soviet countries.

Our priest — Fr. Daniel Kolesnikov has just relocated to Austin with his family. We must accommodate the Priest, rent a building, assemble the interior in Orthodox style, and purchase everything needed to worship.

We will be wholeheartedly grateful for your support!!!

The only money we have is from your donations. Please spread the word!


С Божьей помощью мы основываем Православную церковь Святой Блаженной Ксении Петербургской в г. Остин, Техас!

Наш русскоговорящий приход возглавит священник Даниил Колесников. Начиная с нуля, основные расходы пойдут на размещением священника с семьей, аренду помещения и закупок всего необходимого для служб.

Единственный источник денег на это Богоугодное дело — ваши пожертвования.
Мы будем признательны вам за любую посильную помощь! 


St. Ksenia's Church is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, so all your donations may be tax deductible as a charitable contribution.
Церковь Св. Ксении является неккоммерческой организацией (501(с)3), поэтому все ваши пожертвования могут быть списаны с налогов как charitable contribution.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Thank you for your bilingual texts in English & Church Slavonic. They have greatly helped me.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

God bless!

Larisa Anaya
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 55.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 650.00 USD
5 months ago

Glory to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit. Amen. The "Texts of the Variable Portions of the Services in Upcoming Weeks" has been very helpful for me these past two years as a recently baptized english speaker at a church that has services which are 85% Slavonic. Glory to God in all things.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 730.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Serafim Gan
$ 500.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Patrick Roux
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

