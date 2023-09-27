With the help of God, we are starting a NEW Orthodox Church in Austin, TX.

This church named after St. Ksenia of Petersburg will welcome all Orthodox people, including Eastern Orthodox from former Soviet countries.

Our priest — Fr. Daniel Kolesnikov has just relocated to Austin with his family. We must accommodate the Priest, rent a building, assemble the interior in Orthodox style, and purchase everything needed to worship.



We will be wholeheartedly grateful for your support!!!



The only money we have is from your donations. Please spread the word!





С Божьей помощью мы основываем Православную церковь Святой Блаженной Ксении Петербургской в г. Остин, Техас!

Наш русскоговорящий приход возглавит священник Даниил Колесников. Начиная с нуля, основные расходы пойдут на размещением священника с семьей, аренду помещения и закупок всего необходимого для служб.

Единственный источник денег на это Богоугодное дело — ваши пожертвования.

Мы будем признательны вам за любую посильную помощь!





St. Ksenia's Church is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, so all your donations may be tax deductible as a charitable contribution.

Церковь Св. Ксении является неккоммерческой организацией (501(с)3), поэтому все ваши пожертвования могут быть списаны с налогов как charitable contribution.

