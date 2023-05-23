"HOW YOU CAN HELP US"

"Oh, Taste and See ... the Lord is Good!"

California is in SERIOUS trouble ... and YOU can help New Harvest Revival Center answer the call of God!

"In order to lead ... we are first willing to serve. In order to serve ... we are willing to lead."

We have planted a Revival Family Church in the Stockton, California area.

Can you answer "YES" to any of these questions?

• Do you want to have more freedom and freedom in your praise and worship experience?

• Do you want to be involved with a Church where the Gifts of the Spirit operate freely and regularly?

• Do you want to discover your Calling and Ministry Gifts?

• Do you want to serve in your ministry gifts and callings?

• Do you have a heart for the lost and hurting people in your area?

• Are you an Intercessory Prayer Warrior?

• Are you a Worship Leader or Musician?

• Are you a singer or vocalist who wants to worship in Spirit and in Truth?

• Are you a believer who just "wants to help" in any way possible?

• Are you a professional or a businessman who wants to "work" for the Kingdom?

• Are you aware of the Biblical relationship between "Kings and Priests" (businessmen and Church leadership)?





If the Lord is leading you in this direction:

• Would you like to see a POWERFUL Movement of God in your area?

• Would you like to see a POWERFUL Move of God in your own life?

• Would you like to receive ANSWERS to your heartfelt prayers?

• CAN you invest the time required to build a new Church?

• CAN you invest the necessary efforts to build a new Church?

• CAN you invest your necessary finances to build a new Church?

• Will you commit to pray for this new Church?

• Do you want to "be all you can be" in the Kingdom?

• Will you be faithful in your efforts?





Unveiling "Missions Stockton: Empowering Lives through Nourishment"

Project Details



Step into a world where your generosity not only fills empty stomachs but breathes new life into struggling communities. Introducing our groundbreaking initiative, the 2024-2025 Project Help Feed the Children - Community Food Bank and Kitchen, a mission with far-reaching impact.



Your gift becomes a beacon of hope, offering more than just nutritious sustenance to hungry children and seniors. It becomes the catalyst for their journey out of the depths of despair. By providing the essential foundation of weekly meals, you pave the way for transformation, enabling them to conquer addiction, acquire vital job skills, and reshape their futures.



Embrace the opportunity to uplift these vulnerable souls and witness the profound joy and renewed faith that emerges when they discover they are not alone. Through your contribution, you proclaim, "I stand beside these children, seniors, and countless others, providing them with sustenance and vital support."



Every ounce of your generosity fuels our all-encompassing mission. In 2023 and 2024, thanks to your unwavering support, we spread the Word of God when it mattered most. Now, envision the grand plans we have for 2025, as we endeavor to do even more within our church community.



While the future may hold uncertainty, our resolve remains steadfast. We invite you to join forces with us in our 2024-2025 Campaigns, knowing that your donation propels us toward an even brighter year. Among our ambitious objectives, one stands tall:



PROJECT HELP FEED the CHILDREN - COMMUNITY FOOD BANK and KITCHEN



• Within our local community, single-parent families and senior citizens face immense challenges, often lacking access to housing, food, child services, and medical care. The welfare system here differs vastly from that of other states in the United States.



• Government-sponsored central food banks are helpful, but leaving us with no choice but to purchase supplemental food and personal hygiene supplies and distribute "door-to-door" (or "tent-2-tent") ourselves.



• To streamline our operations, we urgently require a truck for efficient food and clothing pickups and deliveries.



Yet, in the face of these challenges, our unyielding faith in a mighty God persists. The needs of our growing church may appear overwhelming, but we serve a God who surpasses any challenge or requirement.



Eagerly, we anticipate the miraculous results that your unwavering support has already achieved. Together, we continue to minister to our local communities, inspiring them to actively participate in our mission's expansion.



Your single act of generosity leaves an indelible mark, while recurring monthly pledges and ongoing support are valued beyond measure. We extend our deepest gratitude for considering and joining us on this remarkable journey.



Starting a new Church requires all of us to commit our "Time, Talent and Finance" and is not an "overnight" project.



Relationships will form and develop...You will be transformed and changed...and YOU will be working alongside us as we fulfill the Call and Destiny the Lord has given us!!!

The work and rewards will be shared !!!





We NEED you and look forward to talking to you in person...



In Him,

Pastors Steven and Diana Wylie