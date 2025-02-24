Purchase a new Commercial Dishwasher at CT Ranch

At CT Ranch, we’re a small, family-run farm, and every day we pour our hearts into the work we do. It’s just us, along with our kids, managing all the tasks that come with raising animals, processing, and packaging our farm-fresh products. We are truly a team, and every step we take on this journey is fueled by passion, dedication, and the support of folks like you.

One of the biggest challenges we face is keeping up with all the cleaning and sanitizing of our milking equipment, glass jars, and lids. Right now, we don’t have a commercial dishwasher, so we’re using our home dishwasher and washing by hand to keep everything clean for you. While it’s a labor of love, it’s becoming a lot to handle, especially with the growing number of jars we return to you every week.

We’ve just completed a big step in our farm’s growth – the new milking barn and processing area – and now we’re aiming to invest in a commercial dishwasher. This would help us keep up with the increasing demand and ensure that we can continue providing the highest quality products to our community. A commercial dishwasher would give us the capacity to quickly and effectively clean and sanitize everything that needs to be spotless, ensuring your safety and satisfaction with every jar you receive.

Your support in this effort would make such a difference, not just for us, but for all the families we serve. By helping us raise funds for this new dishwasher, you’re becoming an integral part of our farm. You’re allowing us to keep growing, and you’re helping us ensure that we can keep bringing you the freshest, most lovingly crafted products. Every donation is a step forward in making CT Ranch a more sustainable, efficient, and community-centered farm.

Thank you for being a part of our farm family. We couldn’t do this without you.