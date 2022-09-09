Our mission

To share the Word of God in order to nourish the soul as well as share food in order to nourish the body, in turn sharing the love of God to give understanding to the message Jesus stated, "It is written, Man shall not live on bread alone, but by every word of God." (Luke 4:4, NKJV.) Just as food nourishes our bodies, in order to nourish your soul, you must feed on the bread of life. Jesus also stated "I am the bread of life. He who comes to me shall never hunger, and he who believes in Me shall never thirst." (John 6:35, NKJV.)





Who for?



New Brighton Bread of Life is set up to provide God's Word to feed the soul and food to feed the body at no charge for the people of New Brighton, PA who reside within the 15066-zip code who may need help to provide food for themselves or their family. The ministry is also set up for those within the 15066-zip code who are able to afford food but are shut in and may have a difficult time getting to a store. If this is your case, we simply ask you would make a donation for the cost of the food.





How?

Please note that if more than one person resides within a household, two sandwich packs will be limited to the household. Look in the update section of this page to find out the next delivery date and time as well as order cut off time. Within an hour of the delivery date and time, have your phone on and be prepared to receive a call from a blocked number as we must respect the privacy of our delivery drivers. If you live in an apartment building, we ask you would meet the driver at the main entrance to the building.





Place your order by e-mailing it to newbrightonbreadoflife@gmail.com , or call 724-318-2280. Please provide your name, address, and telephone number with your order. Include your choice of an Italian or Turkey hoagie, a bag of plain or BBQ chips, and a Pepsi, diet Pepsi, or a bottle of water. Also, a cookie will be provided. If you do not want the cookie, please let us know in the order.



If we cannot reach you on the day of the delivery the sandwich pack will be returned to The New Brighton Foodland. Foodland will hold the sandwich pack until 4:00 PM. After which it will be given to someone else in need.



A special thanks to the people of New Brighton Foodland for your partnership, care and work preparing the sandwiches. Also, a special thanks to all who donate to this ministry. This ministry is 100% dependent on you to bring the true Bread of Life to the people of the New Brighton community.





