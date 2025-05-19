Campaign Image

New Baby Needs

New mom in the greater Cincinnati area gave birth in early 2025 and is still on maternity leave, but has run out of maternity benefits through her workplace. She needs assistance with utilities, gas for her car & diapers while waiting to go back to work in the next month. Her baby is not yet used to bottles and she is attempting to teach baby how to bottle feed during this time and secure babysitters for her return to work. Please give as you feel led to.

Estoy orando por ustedes. Que Dios los bendiga. Te amo.

Congrats!

L♥VE to all..The Lord is with you!

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your path. Prov 3:5,6 😘🙏🏻

