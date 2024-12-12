Netsach Yehuda equipment fundraiser

Hello!





My name is Yehuda. I am an American and Israeli citizen. I am currently a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces (“IDF”). I serve in the Netsach Yehuda (97th) brigade, which is one of the few religious units in the IDF. My unit is posted on the border with Gaza. We serve rotating times inside Gaza. I am hoping we can get some help with funds for our efforts.









We want to fundraise for our platoon (~30 people) for some much needed equipment Specifically we want to get Rudy glasses which are high quality protective glasses. After we get the glasses our plan is to buy other equipment or to buy Rudy’s for the entire company (~100) people.









Your help is greatly appreciated! Whatever you can donate will be put to good use by us







