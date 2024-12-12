Netsach Yehuda equipment fundraiser

Goal:
ILS ₪24,300
Raised:
ILS ₪24,504
Hello!
My name is Yehuda. I am an American and Israeli citizen. I am currently a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces (“IDF”). I serve in the Netsach Yehuda (97th) brigade, which is one of the few religious units in the IDF. My unit is posted on the border with Gaza. We serve rotating times inside Gaza. I am hoping we can get some help with funds for our efforts.
We want to fundraise for our platoon (~30 people) for some much needed equipment Specifically we want to get Rudy glasses which are high quality protective glasses. After we get the glasses our plan is to buy other equipment or to buy Rudy’s for the entire company (~100) people.
Your help is greatly appreciated! Whatever you can donate will be put to good use by us
Hatslacha ! And thank you so much for your dedication !
May God keep you all safe
We honor Yehuda Hausman and thank him for her service.
We love you !
Am Yisrael Chai!! May Hashem give you good health, strength and guide you always.
Chag Sameach!! May Hashem protect you Yuds, your pluga, all of IDF and all of Am Israel. With lots of prayers and love
God bless you all. Happy Hanukkah
Happy Chanukka and many blessings for your service to freedom of Israel
Good luck, be safe
Good luck
