Netsach Yehuda equipment fundraiser

 ILS ₪24,300

 ILS ₪24,504

Campaign created by Yehuda Hausman

Campaign funds will be received by Yehuda Hausman

Hello!


My name is Yehuda. I am an American and Israeli citizen. I am currently a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces (“IDF”). I serve in the Netsach Yehuda (97th) brigade, which is one of the few religious units in the IDF. My unit is posted on the border with Gaza. We serve rotating times inside Gaza. I am hoping we can get some help with funds for our efforts.


 


We want to fundraise for our platoon (~30 people) for some much needed equipment Specifically we want to get Rudy glasses which are high quality protective glasses. After we get the glasses our plan is to buy other equipment or to buy Rudy’s for the entire company (~100) people.


 


Your help is greatly appreciated! Whatever you can donate will be put to good use by us



Recent Donations
Joel Benhamou
₪ 100.00 ILS
10 days ago

Hatslacha ! And thank you so much for your dedication !

Godbewithyou
₪ 400.00 ILS
14 days ago

May God keep you all safe

Joanne and Harvey Caras
₪ 500.00 ILS
15 days ago

We honor Yehuda Hausman and thank him for her service.

Zadeh
₪ 202.00 ILS
17 days ago

We love you !

Meir
₪ 663.00 ILS
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 100.00 ILS
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 18.00 ILS
18 days ago

Am Yisrael Chai!! May Hashem give you good health, strength and guide you always.

Esthet Shor
₪ 91.00 ILS
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 101.00 ILS
19 days ago

Etel Leit
₪ 72.00 ILS
19 days ago

Orit and Matt Hausman
₪ 657.00 ILS
20 days ago

Chag Sameach!! May Hashem protect you Yuds, your pluga, all of IDF and all of Am Israel. With lots of prayers and love

Naomi Gol
₪ 100.00 ILS
20 days ago

God bless you all. Happy Hanukkah

Richard Thomas
₪ 100.00 ILS
21 days ago

Happy Chanukka and many blessings for your service to freedom of Israel

Ester Fried
₪ 200.00 ILS
22 days ago

Tamar Epstein
₪ 300.00 ILS
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 1001.00 ILS
22 days ago

Tamar Epstein
₪ 1000.00 ILS
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 150.00 ILS
22 days ago

Good luck, be safe

in memory of my parents
₪ 180.00 ILS
22 days ago

Good luck

Deborah Sugarbaker Peretz
₪ 400.00 ILS
22 days ago

