Help Us Launch NEO Mediterraneo Vibes

NEO MEDITERRANEO VIBES

A Culinary Journey Through Tradition, Innovation, and Sustainability

Help us bring a successful Mediterranean concept from Italy to Miami and build a future of conscious hospitality.





⸻





THE VISION





NEO Mediterraneo Vibes is more than just a restaurant: it’s a lifestyle. Rooted in the rich culinary traditions of Southern Europe, it blends the best of Mediterranean cuisine, artisanal mixology, and a sustainable approach to hospitality.





Our goal is to open a flagship location in Miami, a dynamic and multicultural city that perfectly reflects our values of taste, wellness, and community.





What makes this project special? It already exists—and it’s a success.

We are proud to say that NEO Mediterraneo Vibes was born in Cefalù, Sicily—one of Italy’s most beloved destinations. The restaurant has received national recognition, was named among the Top 30 Bars in Italy, and has become a culinary landmark for locals and international travelers alike.





Now, we are ready to expand our dream into the American market, starting in Miami, bringing with us a proven model, a truly Mediterranean soul, and a sustainable vision.





⸻





WHAT MAKES US UNIQUE





Proven Success: NEO Mediterraneo Vibes in Cefalù is already an acclaimed concept, combining Mediterranean fine dining and craft cocktails in a relaxed yet refined setting.

Multi-Functional Space: The Miami location will offer a complete experience—restaurant, cocktail bar, Mediterranean deli, e-commerce platform, R&D lab, and an exclusive members-only club.

Wellness & Sustainability: From compostable packaging to zero-waste cooking and locally sourced organic ingredients, every choice will honor the planet.

Blockchain-Based Membership: Our “Mediterranean Club” will give members exclusive access to events, limited-edition products, and discounts through a blockchain-integrated loyalty program.

Education & Culture: Cooking classes, tasting experiences, and chef’s tables will turn each visit into an opportunity to learn and connect.









⸻





WHO I AM: GIALEL BEN SAAD





My name is Gialel Ben Saad, and I am the founder and owner of NEO Mediterraneo Vibes in Cefalù. My career began at age 12 in a neighborhood bar. Since then, I’ve worked across Europe—from London to Milan, from Valencia to Palermo—holding leadership roles in some of the world’s top venues, including 1930 Milano, one of the World’s 50 Best Bars, and Bagatelle Miami Beach, where I currently serve as Head Bartender.





In 2020, I launched NEO Mediterraneo Vibes in Sicily with a dream: to create a space where tradition, innovation, and sustainability converge. The project quickly gained success, awards, and international recognition.





Now, I am ready to bring this vision to the United States—with your support.





⸻





WHY MIAMI?





Miami is the ideal city to expand our brand. It has an international audience, a thriving food scene, and a culture that embraces wellness and sustainability. Our concept fills a market gap by offering:





Authentic and healthy Mediterranean cuisine

Cocktails inspired by regional botanicals

A space that is elegant yet accessible, modern yet rooted in tradition









⸻





WHY WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT





Opening our Miami location requires an estimated investment of $5,000,000 to cover renovations, equipment, staffing, licensing, marketing, and supplies. We are already in discussions with potential investors, but we believe strongly in the power of community support.





Every donation—big or small—brings us closer to our goal:





Purchase of sustainable kitchen and bar equipment

Hiring and training local hospitality professionals

Setting up the retail store and e-commerce platform

Developing the Mediterranean Club platform

Hosting events, tastings, and educational workshops









⸻





WHAT YOUR SUPPORT WILL MAKE POSSIBLE





With your help, this project will:





Generate jobs and empower local producers

Expand a successful Italian business into the U.S.

Promote sustainable and mindful eating

Provide educational experiences, events, and professional training

Create an ethical, scalable hospitality model









⸻





OUR BUSINESS MODEL





NEO Mediterraneo Vibes Miami will generate revenue through:





In-house dining and chef’s table experiences

Cocktail bar and lounge service

Takeaway and ready-made gourmet meals

Online sales of products and DIY kits

Merchandising and gift boxes

Memberships and subscriptions

Private events, classes, and tastings









Revenue forecast: Over $8 million in the first year, with strong potential for growth and expansion.





⸻





HOW YOU CAN HELP





Donate what you can—even $10 makes a difference. Share this campaign with friends, food lovers, and conscious entrepreneurship supporters. Follow us on Instagram: @neomediterraneovibes Contact us if you are interested in partnering, investing, or providing services.









⸻





THANK YOU





Supporting NEO Mediterraneo Vibes means believing in a project that has already proven its value—and is now ready to grow and create global impact. You’re not just funding a restaurant—you’re joining a movement that celebrates authenticity, sustainability, and culture.





Be part of this journey.

Help us turn Mediterranean passion into a world-class experience in Miami.





With gratitude,

Gialel Ben Saad

Founder & Owner – NEO Mediterraneo Vibes

Email: jalel28@hotmail.com

Instagram: @neomediterraneovibes







