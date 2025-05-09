Help Us Launch NEO Mediterraneo Vibes

Goal:
NEO MEDITERRANEO VIBES
A Culinary Journey Through Tradition, Innovation, and Sustainability
Help us bring a successful Mediterranean concept from Italy to Miami and build a future of conscious hospitality.
THE VISION
NEO Mediterraneo Vibes is more than just a restaurant: it’s a lifestyle. Rooted in the rich culinary traditions of Southern Europe, it blends the best of Mediterranean cuisine, artisanal mixology, and a sustainable approach to hospitality.
Our goal is to open a flagship location in Miami, a dynamic and multicultural city that perfectly reflects our values of taste, wellness, and community.
What makes this project special? It already exists—and it’s a success.
We are proud to say that NEO Mediterraneo Vibes was born in Cefalù, Sicily—one of Italy’s most beloved destinations. The restaurant has received national recognition, was named among the Top 30 Bars in Italy, and has become a culinary landmark for locals and international travelers alike.
Now, we are ready to expand our dream into the American market, starting in Miami, bringing with us a proven model, a truly Mediterranean soul, and a sustainable vision.
WHAT MAKES US UNIQUE
WHO I AM: GIALEL BEN SAAD
My name is Gialel Ben Saad, and I am the founder and owner of NEO Mediterraneo Vibes in Cefalù. My career began at age 12 in a neighborhood bar. Since then, I’ve worked across Europe—from London to Milan, from Valencia to Palermo—holding leadership roles in some of the world’s top venues, including 1930 Milano, one of the World’s 50 Best Bars, and Bagatelle Miami Beach, where I currently serve as Head Bartender.
In 2020, I launched NEO Mediterraneo Vibes in Sicily with a dream: to create a space where tradition, innovation, and sustainability converge. The project quickly gained success, awards, and international recognition.
Now, I am ready to bring this vision to the United States—with your support.
WHY MIAMI?
Miami is the ideal city to expand our brand. It has an international audience, a thriving food scene, and a culture that embraces wellness and sustainability. Our concept fills a market gap by offering:
WHY WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT
Opening our Miami location requires an estimated investment of $5,000,000 to cover renovations, equipment, staffing, licensing, marketing, and supplies. We are already in discussions with potential investors, but we believe strongly in the power of community support.
Every donation—big or small—brings us closer to our goal:
WHAT YOUR SUPPORT WILL MAKE POSSIBLE
With your help, this project will:
OUR BUSINESS MODEL
NEO Mediterraneo Vibes Miami will generate revenue through:
Revenue forecast: Over $8 million in the first year, with strong potential for growth and expansion.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
THANK YOU
Supporting NEO Mediterraneo Vibes means believing in a project that has already proven its value—and is now ready to grow and create global impact. You’re not just funding a restaurant—you’re joining a movement that celebrates authenticity, sustainability, and culture.
Be part of this journey.
Help us turn Mediterranean passion into a world-class experience in Miami.
With gratitude,
Gialel Ben Saad
Founder & Owner – NEO Mediterraneo Vibes
Email: jalel28@hotmail.com
Instagram: @neomediterraneovibes
Love you!
