Supporting Nenita Paschal

Nenita Paschal, (or “Ditse,” as some of her friends and family call her) has spent much of her life selflessly giving to others. Whether it be helping numerous friends and family members to establish themselves in the US upon leaving the Philippines, or allowing relatives to use her house as temporary residences, Nenita’s generosity is well known. This campaign is a chance for everyone to help her in her time of need. As many of you know, Nenita is in the latter stages of dementia and is currently living in the Philippines. The funds raised from this campaign will be used as a way to clear all her existing medical debts as well as allow her to smoothly transition to a place where she will receive full-time care. All funds will be returned to each individual after Nenita is stabilized and placed in the care facility where she can live out the rest of her days in peace. Please pass this message to anyone you know who is willing to help. Many Thanks to all.
Fe Leano
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you and praying for you 🙏

Patricia Hsu
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Edgar Armas
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Feel better tita nickie

Florissa Biscocho
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well Nicky

Rosemarie
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

