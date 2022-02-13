Dear Supporters,

I am updating you on some exciting developments with Nation Under God. The original goal to develop a Christian-based social network still exists as part of our long term plans, but while the need for this kind of platform is important, circumstances have arose that have led us to change our direction a little to better serve God and our communities.

Nation Under God is now a nonprofit organization that stands on Faith, Charity, and Education. The specific purpose of the organization is as follows:

Faith - Proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ to inspire faith and spiritual growth.

Charity - Supporting charitable organizations in fulfilling their missions to serve communities in need.

Education - Educate and empower the public on civic responsibilities and engagement





All three of these pillars will be facilitated through a new podcast respectfully named 'Nation Under God'. We plan to engage in faith-based discussions of scripture and doctrine, conversations with other nonprofits that are involved in humanitarian efforts throughout the world, and interviews with various groups related to civic duty, election integrity, and general current events with a goal to educate the public on how the political process works and the importance of being involved in your community's local BPOU and what that involves. This approach will help steer our republic in a better direction.

Our plan involves the construction of a new media studio from which to operate. We have already obtained a location for this studio, but there are several resources that are required to bring this vision to pass.

This following is an ongoing list of these items, costs, and current percent of completion. It will be updated as needed.

CONSTRUCTION

Materials: $1000 (15%)

Lighting: $500 (20%)





EQUIPMENT

Server: $4500 (40%) - *Includes special hardware for recording up to four guests.

Mixer: $700 (0%)

Microphones: $1,000 (25%)

Mic Stands: $500 (0%)

Cameras: $1,500 (0%) - *Slightly Used

Camera Mounts: $500 (0%)

Headphones: $600 (25%)

Accessories: $1000 (35%)





FURNITURE

Table (100%)

Chairs (100%)

TV (100%)

Accessories: $500 (0%)



Nation Under God seeks to establish alliances with other Christian networks and share the tools that we develop to secure our freedom from tyranny and expand the kingdom of God.



Nation Under God is asking for your support. This project is going to take your help to make it happen. If you are able, please donate to the project. If you are not able to donate, please share a link to this campaign through your social channels and with your contacts.



If you would like to join our team and be involved in the development and promotion of this platform, please email us at join@nationundergod.com and share how you think you can help best.



Also, j oin our current Facebook group at...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1588330528119272



We and our Lord make a majority and no device against us shall prevail.

Thank you for your support and God bless you.



David Meissner

Nation Under God



Please Note: Our 501(c)(3) status is pending so all donations to this organization will be tax deductible upon approval of our filing. We will update this campaign page as this information becomes available.