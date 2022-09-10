Nathan on a Mission - YWAM New Zealand

Hello everyone,

My name is Nathan Alexander. I am 21 years old, and I am trying to find out who I am through the Lord. I am also using this time to hopefully figure out what I want to do with my life and career in the future. I have felt nudged go do a YWAM (Youth With A Mission) after I finished college this year. YWAM takes place over six months, and it is broken down into three stages. The first stage takes place over three months and is it called discipleship training. Its purpose is to help us grow in the Lord and how to help serve other people though serving Him. The second stage is two and a half months long and it is called outreach. We head off to another county for a mission trip to help people in need and through that hopefully bring them to God. The current possible outreach locations are a couple Pacific Islands (Fiji/Vanuatu), Australia, India, Nepal, Uganda, the Philippines, and other various locations in Asia. The last stage is where we all go back to New Zealand and do a big debrief for around a week sharing all of the amazing experiences that we had and how we will have felt God move through and around us while we were out in the mission’s field. If you would like to learn more about it, please visit https://www.ywamzion.org.nz/.

I applied to YWAM Zion which is one of many locations that they have worldwide. It is located on literally the other side of the world in New Zealand. I got accepted by them, and the program starts September 26th and its officially over on February 18th. The total cost of the entire trip is just under fifteen thousand dollars ($15000) including airfare and other transportation costs. I am trying to raise seven thousand five hundred dollars ($7500) to cover the outreach portion of my YWAM experience. So if you feel compelled to sponsor me I would greatly appreciate all donations.

Now, I know that you are thinking that this is getting really close to the start date of my YWAM experience and you are correct! There was a lot of procrastination on my end and “There is no way this is actually happening, is it?” mixed together. My plane leaves on September 21st at 6:55 pm connecting through LA and arriving in Auckland at 6:45 am on September 23. That a total time in the air of eighteen hours (talk about a numb bum). I am starting to get really exited for this, but I also am very nervous about it as well. Can I also ask for you to pray for me while I am in New Zealand?

Thank you for supporting me on this endeavor,





Nathan. A

Nathan Alexander

Email: alexander.nathan11@gmail.com

Cell: 1-905-391-7491