Nathan on a Mission - YWAM New Zealand

Goal:
CAD $7,500
Raised:
CAD $1,600
Hello everyone,
My name is Nathan Alexander. I am 21 years old, and I am
trying to find out who I am through the Lord. I am also using this time to hopefully
figure out what I want to do with my life and career in the future. I have felt
nudged go do a YWAM (Youth With A Mission) after I finished college this year. YWAM
takes place over six months, and it is broken down into three stages. The first
stage takes place over three months and is it called discipleship training. Its
purpose is to help us grow in the Lord and how to help serve other people
though serving Him. The second stage is two and a half months long and it is
called outreach. We head off to another county for a mission trip to help
people in need and through that hopefully bring them to God. The current possible
outreach locations are a couple Pacific Islands (Fiji/Vanuatu), Australia,
India, Nepal, Uganda, the Philippines, and other various locations in Asia. The
last stage is where we all go back to New Zealand and do a big debrief for around
a week sharing all of the amazing experiences that we had and how we will have felt
God move through and around us while we were out in the mission’s field. If you
would like to learn more about it, please visit https://www.ywamzion.org.nz/.
I applied to YWAM Zion which is one of many locations that
they have worldwide. It is located on literally the other side of the world in
New Zealand. I got accepted by them, and the program starts September 26th
and its officially over on February 18th. The total cost of the
entire trip is just under fifteen thousand dollars ($15000) including airfare
and other transportation costs. I am trying to raise seven thousand five hundred
dollars ($7500) to cover the outreach portion of my YWAM experience. So if you
feel compelled to sponsor me I would greatly appreciate all donations.
Now, I know that you are thinking that this is getting
really close to the start date of my YWAM experience and you are correct! There was a lot of procrastination on my end and
“There is no way this is actually happening, is it?” mixed together. My plane
leaves on September 21st at 6:55 pm connecting through LA and
arriving in Auckland at 6:45 am on September 23. That a total time in the air
of eighteen hours (talk about a numb bum). I am starting to get really exited
for this, but I also am very nervous about it as well. Can I also ask for you
to pray for me while I am in New Zealand?
Thank you for supporting me on this endeavor,
Nathan. A
Nathan Alexander
Email: alexander.nathan11@gmail.com
Cell: 1-905-391-7491
Thinking of you Nathan! May God bless your mission.
Praying that youÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ll have the time of your life and experience more of His presence.
I hope this is a great experience for you Nathan.
This is so amazing to see I am so excited to see what god has in store for u!! I hope u have an amazing time!
Best wishes on your 5 month journey Nate.
I hope and pray this time away will encourage, stretch, amaze, and delight you Nathan. May God grant you clarity and wisdom as you serve Him and allow Him to change you. We will be praying! Blessings!!
WELL DONE NATHAN!
