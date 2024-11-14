Help With Medical Expenses for Nathan

As some of you may know, when Nathan Rumley was 11 years old it was determined he has IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger disease, which is a kidney disease. It happens when a germ-fighting protein called immunoglobulin A (IgA) builds up in the kidneys. This causes a type of swelling called inflammation that, over time, can make it harder for the kidneys to filter waste from the blood. He received a kidney donation from his mother 17 years ago (when he was 19). He has been taking anti-rejection medicine twice daily ever since.

All was well, until April of 2024 when he was admitted into the hospital for two weeks where it was determined his kidney was no longer functioning as it should and he was immediately placed on Dialysis. Currently, Nathan goes to Dialysis three days a week and these treatments take approximately three hours each.

Nathan is currently on the waiting list for a deceased donor. Sadly, the current waiting list is four (4) years long!

Your donation to this fundraiser will help our family pay for medical expenses that Nathan's health insurance does not cover. This includes his bills from April 2024, recent bills for surgeries, and future bills we may incur from transplant surgery.

We are deeply grateful for all of your support during this difficult time. Thank you!