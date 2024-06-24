Campaign Image

Nathan's Journey Round 2 Aplastic Anemia

 USD $4,000

 USD $1,660

Misty Galica

Misty Galica

Nathan was diagnosed in 2012 with Aplastic Anemia. He went through ATG treatment in 2013 and has been mostly stable since. In the last few years his platelets have started declining and are sitting right below 50. His HGB is also starting to decline so a new treatment plan is going to be starting as soon as he gets a Bone Marrow Biopsy. (Scheduled for July 3rd.)

 In February he was cut from his insurance, but we were able to get him in on early enrollment. We choose a plan we thought fit best for his needs. But with that he will have some out-of-pocket expenses( deductible,etc). Any amount will help with that and lessen the weight on his and our shoulders so he can focus on his health. Most of all prayers.

 Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.

Thank you, The Galica Family

 If you would rather donate offsite, please send me a message and I can give you info on alternative ways to help. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

Hope this helps you are all in our prayer

Olivia Santillanez
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

We serve a mighty God.. prayers for family and for healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying for you Nathan

Cindie blackmer
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

All the best to you for a strong recovery

Dylan
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

I love you and I know you gunna fight this and beat this. You’re in my prayers, brothers for life!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Love you guys!

Liza Williams
$ 150.00 USD
6 months ago

Thanks for the milk duds a while back at Church ;) Your kindness is still remembered to this day! Praying for you kiddo!

Rachel Stippich
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Olivia, Toyin & Tayo a Omotinugbon

Sean Kelly Kylie and Dyan
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

You know we are here for you and will help with what we can! You’ve fought back before you can do it again! We love you and know you got this!

Rachel Miles
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Christian Blackmer
$ 150.00 USD
6 months ago

Buy yourself a nice pair a boots when you get back up. Prayers for you brother.

emmily
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

felicyde
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

good luck! :)

angelica kim
$ 30.00 USD
6 months ago

Paige Hess
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

143 :)

