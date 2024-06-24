Nathan's Journey Round 2 Aplastic Anemia

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $1,660
Campaign funds will be received by Misty Galica
Nathan was diagnosed in 2012 with Aplastic Anemia. He went through ATG treatment in 2013 and has been mostly stable since. In the last few years his platelets have started declining and are sitting right below 50. His HGB is also starting to decline so a new treatment plan is going to be starting as soon as he gets a Bone Marrow Biopsy. (Scheduled for July 3rd.)
In February he was cut from his insurance, but we were able to get him in on early enrollment. We choose a plan we thought fit best for his needs. But with that he will have some out-of-pocket expenses( deductible,etc). Any amount will help with that and lessen the weight on his and our shoulders so he can focus on his health. Most of all prayers.
Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.
Thank you, The Galica Family
If you would rather donate offsite, please send me a message and I can give you info on alternative ways to help.
Hope this helps you are all in our prayer
We serve a mighty God.. prayers for family and for healing.
Praying for you Nathan
All the best to you for a strong recovery
I love you and I know you gunna fight this and beat this. You’re in my prayers, brothers for life!
Love you guys!
Thanks for the milk duds a while back at Church ;) Your kindness is still remembered to this day! Praying for you kiddo!
Olivia, Toyin & Tayo a Omotinugbon
You know we are here for you and will help with what we can! You’ve fought back before you can do it again! We love you and know you got this!
Buy yourself a nice pair a boots when you get back up. Prayers for you brother.
good luck! :)
143 :)
