Nathan's Journey Round 2 Aplastic Anemia

Nathan was diagnosed in 2012 with Aplastic Anemia. He went through ATG treatment in 2013 and has been mostly stable since. In the last few years his platelets have started declining and are sitting right below 50. His HGB is also starting to decline so a new treatment plan is going to be starting as soon as he gets a Bone Marrow Biopsy. (Scheduled for July 3rd.)

In February he was cut from his insurance, but we were able to get him in on early enrollment. We choose a plan we thought fit best for his needs. But with that he will have some out-of-pocket expenses( deductible,etc). Any amount will help with that and lessen the weight on his and our shoulders so he can focus on his health. Most of all prayers.

Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.

Thank you, The Galica Family

If you would rather donate offsite, please send me a message and I can give you info on alternative ways to help.