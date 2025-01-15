Supporting Natasha Corley After Surgery

****Help Support Natasha Corley During Surgery and Recovery**





Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,





I’m reaching out today to ask for your support as I undergo a crucial surgery and face an unexpected recovery period. Unfortunately, due to the nature of the procedure, I will be unable to work or cover my medical and living expenses during this time.

The surgery is necessary to remove an 11 inch fibroid that is in my uterus and also a cyst the size of my uterus on my right ovary]. While I am hopeful for a successful recovery, the financial burden of medical bills, prescriptions, and daily expenses is a challenge that I cannot manage alone.

I am incredibly grateful for any help you can provide—whether it's a financial contribution, a prayer, or simply sharing this campaign with others. Your support will allow me to focus on my recovery without the added stress of mounting bills.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and encouragement during this difficult time. Your help truly means the world to me.

With gratitude,

Natasha Corley

You can send financial contributions to $Mrsoutlaw20 on cash app

natashacorley384@gmail.com on PayPal

Or donate through GiveSendGo.

*******Please share this message**********