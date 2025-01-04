Call me Nurse Natalie

Hi, my name is Natalie, and I’m taking a big step toward achieving my lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. After years of prioritizing others and overcoming personal challenges, I’m ready to go back to college and pursue my nursing degree.





This journey is about more than just a career—it’s about helping others, making a difference in my community, and building a brighter future for myself and my family. However, as you may know, the cost of tuition, books, and other expenses can be overwhelming.





I’m reaching out to ask for your support to make this dream a reality. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me closer to achieving my goal. Your kindness and generosity will help cover tuition, textbooks, clinical supplies, and other necessary expenses as I work hard to earn my degree.





Thank you for believing in me and for helping me take this life-changing step. Together, we can make a difference—not just for me, but for all the lives I’ll touch as a nurse.





Donate today and share this page to spread the word.