Help send us to Nashville!!!

Help kick-start our music ministry and send us to the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville, Tennessee.

Introduction: what are we funding for?

G'day everyone. We are excited to share our adventure with you on our music ministry mission. In the last year God has opened up some amazing opportunities for us and continues to place Kingdom people in front of us.



We have gone from being a "two-person" operation to become an international recording artist, signed to Grace Records Nashville and building a team of support around our growing ministry. Our mission is to spread the Good News of Jesus through our music. It is our way of fulfilling the Great Commission and we would love to have you on board by partnering with us on this adventure.

In recent weeks we have had the exciting news that we have been nominated in three categories at this year's Josie Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. We have been invited to attend these prestigious awards at the world famous Grand Ole Opry on October 27th. Our three nominations are in; Male Artist of the Year, Musician of the Year (Guitar) and Social Impact Song of the Year (Strongest Soldiers).

While we are in the Nashville area we are planning to meet with numerous music and music ministry connections to further our mission and garner potential growth of our music ministry for the future. These include; radio, booking agents, artist managers, festival organisers and tour promoters etc.

Our time in the US will be for five weeks, in which we plan to be traveling to Kentucky, West Virginia, Nth Carolina, Sth Carolina, Alabama and California.

As you can understand this is a very costly trip and we need your help in making this opportunity as fruitful and stress-free as possible. We are asking if God has it on your heart to sow into our ministry and mission that you please consider donating to our fund. We are looking to recover a small percentage of airfares, ground transport (hire car) and accommodation whilst in the US.

Thanyou for your support.

To stay up to date with our music and ministry please join our mailing list at www.therealaaronpartridge.com

And subscribe at Facebook.com/therealaaronpartridge and YouTube.com/therealaaronpartridge





Bio: The Story So Far... (short version)



Along with his band The Brothers of Redemption, Aaron performs a road-worn blend of blues-rock and country-gospel-soul. After a lengthy hiatus from performing, Aaron has recently signed with US label Grace Records Nashville and is reintroducing himself to a new audience with a brand new single release “Strongest Soldiers”. Aaron’s music is guaranteed to encourage, uplift and entertain.



Most recently Aaron has been nominated for three Josie Music Awards in Nashville, TN for his song Strongest Soldiers which was also named No.4 in the Louder than the Music Awards for single of the year. Both Strongest Soldiers and the following single Why Don’t We Hear Old Waylon Anymore have reached the Cash-box Independent Country Top 100 Chart in the USA.



Aaron has toured extensively throughout Australia and internationally with several tours of New Zealand and the USA appearing on television and radio.. Aaron has performed at iconic events and venues such as Main-Stage Gympie Muster, Tamworth Country Music Festival



Aaron has won a Q-Song award in 2010, two Queensland Country Music awards, the 2010 National Country Band Challenge and the National Coca-Cola Battle of the Country Bands at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.



Aaron has also performed with guitar legends Phil Emmanuel and Louie Shelton (Jackson 5, Monkees, James Brown etc), Dave Santos (Billy Joel, Elton John, John Fogerty etc) and had the privilege to have Bill Chambers (Kasey’s Dad) play guitar in his band in 2012.



Both as solo and with his band, the Brothers of Redemption, Aaron performs a limited run of shows each year and is a festival favourite.



We thank you for your support and look forward to keeping you up to date with our Mission From God.





