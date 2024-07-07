Nancy Cottle Legal Defense Fund

The latest case of lawfare in Arizona involves indictments against 11 Arizona Electors who were fulfilling their constitutional duty as Presidential Electors by casting an alternate slate on December 14, 2020, for President Donald J. Trump. At my recent arraignment I entered a plea of “Not Guilty” along with others named in this very high-profile case.



Never in my wildest dreams did I envision facing felony charges requiring the need to hire a criminal defense team. Now faced with an unprecedented legal battle, I am asking for your assistance by contributing to my legal defense fund. Your financial gift can make a tangible difference in my fight for fairness and freedom. I look forward to the day when I am vindicated of this political persecution.

Please lift me and my family up in prayer and may God Bless America.



