Campaign Image

Nancy Cottle Legal Defense Fund

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $11,700

Campaign created by Nancy Cottle

Campaign funds will be received by Nancy Cottle

Nancy Cottle Legal Defense Fund

The latest case of lawfare in Arizona involves indictments against 11 Arizona Electors who were fulfilling their constitutional duty as Presidential Electors by casting an alternate slate on December 14, 2020, for President Donald J. Trump. At my recent arraignment I entered a plea of “Not Guilty” along with others named in this very high-profile case.

Never in my wildest dreams did I envision facing felony charges requiring the need to hire a criminal defense team. Now faced with an unprecedented legal battle, I am asking for your assistance by contributing to my legal defense fund. Your financial gift can make a tangible difference in my fight for fairness and freedom. I look forward to the day when I am vindicated of this political persecution.

Please lift me and my family up in prayer and may God Bless America.


Recent Donations
Show:
carla johnston
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Elaine Klusmann
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

LA Dreurey
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Sandra Dreurey
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Jae Chin
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

I'm praying for you and the others!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

Nice meeting you today! Thanks for letting me attend!

Andrea-Dwight Kadar
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

May God bless you and protect you.

Bonnie
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

LeeAnn Hannen
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Nancy, you are in my thoughts and prayers. Hang in there and keep up the fight!

Pat Walsh
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

David Neves
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Vicki Vaughn
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you Nancy

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Leisure World Precinct
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Where we go on, we go all.

Elaine Klusmann
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

We're praying for you, Nancy.♥️

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo