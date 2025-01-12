Nancy Jackson Lost Everything in Palisades Fire

My sweet cousin Nancy Jackson lost everything in the Palisades fire and desperately needs our help. The entire apartment building: her apartment, everything in it, her car and the entire community she's ever known, is gone.

A little about Nancy: she is a kind, loving and vibrant single sr citizen, with no children, on a fixed income, who's entire life revolved around the Palisades Village. A generational resident of the community, living a modest lifestyle, Nancy was an integral member of the Palisades community. Walking up the street for groceries, to the park to take in the sunrise, or the bluff for the sunset. When a butterfly or bee was injured, she'd care for them. When a feral cat or racoon was hungry, she'd feed them. She is like the Mary Poppins of Palisades Village :-)

Nancy had lived in her building for decades, where she would walk across the street to spend time with her mother (who's now passed). Spending time with her neighbors, caring for a small child of a single father, their pets or anything else she could do for her community. Nancy is so caring, that when the fire storm hit, instead of grabbing valuables, she spent the time finding and crating the neighbor's child's cat. By the time she accomplished that (often difficult task of crating a cat), there was no time to do anything but immediately leave with a neighbor. (She didn't even have time to take her own car).

Being such a long tenant of the building, finding a small apartment, will not only be challenging (with deposits and today's rental pricing) the costs will be four times what she had in the budget. So, your kind and generous donations will be more than appreciated! And if we can meet the campaigns' goal, Nancy could even help the sweet little child get re settled as well. So, rest assured, your kind and generous donations will graciously be used to get through this very traumatic, difficult life changing time.

With sincere gratitude, Andrea. Nancys first cousin



