Help Nadia Beat Recurrent Cancer

My name is isa, and some of you know that my mom, Nadia, had the challenge of fighting breast cancer in 2016 and 2017. It was a great difficulty, to say the very least, experiencing chemotherapy and various surgeries, but our family was grateful when she won that battle and went into remission.

This past fall of 2024, however, she started experiencing nerve pain in her arm, on the side where she had her largest surgery during cancer. It started subtle, but traveled from her shoulder, down to her forearm and hands and fingers, and has grown in intensity over the last three months.

After a follow-up with the oncologist and various scans, we discovered that the cancer had returned, this time in her back, on the area where the nerves send signals to her dominant arm and hand. At this point, on top of the fact that there is a new tumor, she has lost use of her dominant hand. The tumor has caused nerve damage that causes her fingers to curl up against her will, and simple motions to be quite painful. Daily tasks that we take for granted are now a great challenge for her, or inaccessible altogether...chopping vegetables, squeezing out the toothpaste, using a fork...

Our family is humbly asking for support to help us cover medical care for my mom during this time. Here in the US, medical bills are inhumanely expensive, and at this moment, going without medical care is not an option. We understand that others, too, have their own difficulties, but are very grateful to anyone who can offer some help in this moment. If you are a friend of Nadia's and unable to offer financial support, but would like to support in other ways, please feel free to reach out to her. Prayers are also very welcome.

We are raising funds to cover the costs of:

Nadia's cancer medication

Homeopathic medications and treatments, to avoid radiation treatment

Cost of doctor visits (running between $550 and $750 each visit)

PET scans, in order to monitor the progress of the tumor (to elaborate...a single PET scan costs $4,617)

Biopsies

My dad will need to take time off of work in order to accompany her to doctor appointments

Physical therapy, to rehabilitate her arm and hand





Thank you kindly for your support and care sent towards our family. Everything makes a difference!