Protect religious freedom in New Jersey

Just when we thought the fight over vaccine mandates was behind us, then comes along St. Clare's hospital in New Jersey.

Mere weeks ago, St. Clare's boldly-and illegally-declares to its employees that "Saint Clare's is not accepting Religious Exemptions this year."

What?????

Can an employer decide by email to just void Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination? If you are Saint Clare's Hospital, apparently you think so.

Alexandra Clark is a nurse at St. Clare's who has stood up to say no. My firm proudly filed this lawsuit on her behalf, and on behalf of all similar employees and prospective employees who St. Clare's has decided no longer have Constitutional rights.

