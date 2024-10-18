Protect religious freedom in New Jersey

Raised:
USD $3,310
Campaign funds will be received by Coyle Law Group, P.C.
Just when we thought the fight over vaccine mandates was behind us, then comes along St. Clare's hospital in New Jersey.
Mere weeks ago, St. Clare's boldly-and illegally-declares to its employees that "Saint Clare's is not accepting Religious Exemptions this year."
What?????
Can an employer decide by email to just void Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination? If you are Saint Clare's Hospital, apparently you think so.
Alexandra Clark is a nurse at St. Clare's who has stood up to say no. My firm proudly filed this lawsuit on her behalf, and on behalf of all similar employees and prospective employees who St. Clare's has decided no longer have Constitutional rights.
Help support Alexandra as she stands up for the constitutional rights of her fellow nurses in New Jersey!!!!
In the name of Jesus I rebuke the AntiChrist Beast system which seeks to steal, kill and destroy. I pray that no weapon formed against us will prosper. Break every stronghold. I decree that every evil thing that has come against us, or that is on its way, falls to the ground right now, broken and of no effect, in the name of Jesus. In Jesus’s name I pray, Amen
We are with you! Set a precedent!
Fight fight fight! Our body autonomy depends on it!
Keep fighting for health freedom 💚
Never give up & never give in!
Thank you!
Do not comply!!! Gather as many as you can!
Thank you for everything you do!!! Wish it could be more!!
Thank you for all you do! God bless you all.
December 23rd, 2024
Thanks to everyone who supported us with this fight! As a result of this Complaint--and the Amended Complaint that added Jim Byrne as a plaintiff, and also added as a defendant the HR representative who said there were no exemptions---- St. Clare's did a 180 degree reversal!
From their attorney:
"it is my understanding that the Hospital’s HR circulated a religious accommodation request form to employees and has now responded to all request forms that were submitted."
That's fancy lawyer for, we decided to follow the law!!!!!!
We couldn't have done it without all your support! Final updates to follow, but please stay strong, and if you are being discriminated against, we are here for you!
October 22nd, 2024
Thank you to everyone following this and supporting us! A process server is in the process of serving this complaint as I type!
Updates to follow as we go!
If you have questions or if you are experiencing this where you work, please email my paralegal Anna at info@coylemorris.com!
Thank you
John
October 18th, 2024
The link to the filed complaint is here!
https://shorturl.at/YvgzA
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.