Campaign Image

Protect religious freedom in New Jersey

Raised:

 USD $3,310

Campaign created by John Coyle

Campaign funds will be received by Coyle Law Group, P.C.

Protect religious freedom in New Jersey

Just when we thought the fight over vaccine mandates was behind us, then comes along St. Clare's hospital in New Jersey.  

Mere weeks ago, St. Clare's boldly-and illegally-declares to its employees that  "Saint Clare's is not accepting Religious Exemptions this year." 

What????? 

Can an employer decide by email to just void Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination?  If you are Saint Clare's Hospital, apparently you think so.

Alexandra Clark is a nurse at St. Clare's who has stood up to say no.  My firm proudly filed this lawsuit on her behalf, and on behalf of all similar employees and prospective employees who St. Clare's has decided no longer have Constitutional rights.

Help support Alexandra as she stands up for the constitutional rights of her fellow nurses in New Jersey!!!!


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

In the name of Jesus I rebuke the AntiChrist Beast system which seeks to steal, kill and destroy. I pray that no weapon formed against us will prosper. Break every stronghold. I decree that every evil thing that has come against us, or that is on its way, falls to the ground right now, broken and of no effect, in the name of Jesus. In Jesus’s name I pray, Amen

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Patricia Gent
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Nikki Baranski
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Laura Romaniecki
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

We are with you! Set a precedent!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Lisa Gress Meyer
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Dani Codd
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Fight fight fight! Our body autonomy depends on it!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep fighting for health freedom 💚

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Michael S Ackerman
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Never give up & never give in!

Trinity Vargas
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you!

Heather Hankins
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Do not comply!!! Gather as many as you can!

Bonnie
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for everything you do!!! Wish it could be more!!

Christine Mc
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for all you do! God bless you all.

Liza Rivera
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Update #3 WE DID IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

December 23rd, 2024

Thanks to everyone who supported us with this fight!  As a result of this Complaint--and the Amended Complaint that added Jim Byrne as a plaintiff, and also added as a defendant the HR representative who said there were no exemptions---- St. Clare's did a 180 degree reversal!

From their attorney:
"it is my understanding that the Hospital’s HR circulated a religious accommodation request form to employees and has now responded to all request forms that were submitted."

That's fancy lawyer for, we decided to follow the law!!!!!!   

We couldn't have done it without all your support!  Final updates to follow, but please stay strong, and if you are being discriminated against, we are here for you!


Update #2 Complaint out for service!

October 22nd, 2024

Thank you to everyone following this and supporting us!  A process server is in the process of serving this complaint as I type!

Updates to follow as we go!

If you have questions or if you are experiencing this where you work, please email my paralegal Anna at info@coylemorris.com!

Thank you

John


Update #1 Filed Complaint!

October 18th, 2024

The link to the filed complaint is here!

https://shorturl.at/YvgzA


Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo