Send New England Students to AmericaFest!

Over the past 12 years, Turning Point USA has been identifying, inspiring and empowering students across the country to take a stand to preserve values such as free speech, the right to defend yourself, family values, capitalism and limiting government . Most know that these values have been spit and stomped on at virtually every campus in America. Turning Point's largest conference, America Fest, is designed to strengthen, train and energize students to push back against the leftist indoctrination taking place at their schools. Unfortunately, this conference is held in Phoenix Arizona and despite the event being heavily discounted for students, flights to get their are still out of students' price ranges. We need as much help as possible to sponsor New England students to go and receive this experience so that they can come back with a new fire to defend our constitution on their campuses. These students are representing: University of Maine Presque Isle, University of Maine Orono, University of New Hampshire, University of Maine Farmington, Northeastern University and Eastern Maine Community College. Each student costs approximately $500. If you are able to sponsor a full student we are incredibly grateful, if not, whatever you can give gets us that much closer to our goal, helping to get students equipped.