Canadians Supporting NC TN FL Hurricane Victims

We’ve always been ones to help others in need, this time it’s the people of North Carolina and at this rate we might end up headed to Florida as well or a possible second trip, we are planning to head down to Swannanoa NC the end of October with 2 or 3 enclosed trailers and a hand full of trucks and people. We have been in contact with a community group there who has posted a list of needs which is posted on our Facebook page. I personally will be staying for a week or 2 to help in any way I can and I believe a few of the others will be to. We are located in Southern Ontario and my wife and I own a small trucking and piloting company StoneRidge Group Inc. If anyone wants to check out our page on Facebook we will be posting updates on there. Also if you are concerned about scams please feel free to call me or my wife or stop by to see us. We have drop sites from North Bay to London to Fort Erie where we are located. The funds will go towards some trip costs such as fuel and food for us as we don’t want to take away from the resources on site. The rest will be donated to the right places. We want to do everything right we simply want to help in any way we can, if anyone has any questions, concerns, ideas please reach out

Facebook

StoneRidge Group Inc - Transport Services

Stu Graham 2894070099

Claire Graham 2893211729







