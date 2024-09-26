Legal Defense Fund: Support Medical Freedom @ NASA

In 2021, thousands of dedicated NASA employees faced an impossible choice: comply with a tyrannical federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate or lose the careers they had built through years of hard work and dedication. These individuals, some of the best and brightest in our nation's space agency, took a courageous stand against the mandate, refusing to compromise their deeply held beliefs and personal health concerns.

Their reasons were diverse but firmly rooted in principles of freedom—principles enshrined in our Constitution. Many invoked their right to bodily autonomy, firmly believing that they had the God-given right to decide what goes into their bodies, particularly when the long-term effects of the COVID-19 vaccine were still uncertain. They were not willing to risk their health for a treatment they viewed as experimental and potentially dangerous.

Others cited religious freedom, refusing the vaccine due to their faith's teachings, which they felt could not be violated under any circumstances. The mandate forced them into a moral conflict that no American should face—either betray their faith or lose their livelihood.

Still, others had serious medical concerns. Despite growing public pressure, they questioned the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, citing reports of side effects and the rapid pace at which the vaccines were developed. For some, these concerns were deeply personal, grounded in their own health conditions, making them unwilling to take the risk of adverse reactions.

NASA, however, did not listen. Rather than respecting the rights of these brave individuals, the agency threatened them with termination. Now, many of these employees have lost their jobs or are engaged in ongoing legal battles, fighting to hold NASA accountable for violating their constitutional rights—the right to make personal health decisions, the right to religious freedom, and the right to question the safety of a medical treatment without being punished.

This fight is far from over, and that is why we need your help.

The St. Joseph Fund in collaboration with the Lloyd Law Group, PLLC, is leading the charge. Attorney Scott Lloyd, the General Counsel for Feds for Freedom has filed a suit against NASA and the NASA employees need your help to pay the steep legal fees required to fight for them in court.

By donating to the St. Joseph Fund, you will be guaranteed that every dollar donated goes directly to supporting the legal efforts of these workers as they seek justice.

Litigation is expensive, and NASA has extensive resources to fight back. But with your support, we can ensure that these brave men and women have a fair chance to defend their rights in court and set a precedent for others facing similar battles across the country.

By donating to the St. Joseph Fund, you are not only helping to defend NASA employees but also standing up for every American's right to refuse a medical treatment on personal, religious, or medical grounds. Let us come together to ensure that no one is forced to choose between their livelihood and their conscience.

Please give what you can today. Every donation makes a difference in this critical fight for freedom.