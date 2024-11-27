Mystic fundraiser

Goal:
GBP £3,500
Raised:
GBP £1,539
Campaign funds will be received by Peter Coltman
"Mystic needs financial support as he is in a foreign nation with no means of income. Speaking the truth should not be met with persecution. Support Mystic so he can continue to spread the truth via his music.
Thank you for your courage
Merry Christmas.
Keep standing up for our people.
Thanks for all you do brother. You know you're on the right track when speaking the truth leads to situations like this
The most precious possession you can own in this world is your own people.
Thanks for standing up for our people. Need more like you.
Love from your boy A1! Gonna see if I have any unused instrumentals to send your way as well! God bless and stay focused brother. WP
Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, For theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Matthew 5:10
Thank you for what you do Mystic. I was at the gym this morning listening to one of your songs. 10,000 miles away from you, that's the power of your work. White unity at every opportunity!
Good luck, hope you can still make music whenever you are.
Thank you MYSTIC. I hope you get to come home soon. And hope you return a hero
God bless you
