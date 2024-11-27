Campaign Image

Mystic fundraiser

Goal:

 GBP £3,500

Raised:

 GBP £1,539

Campaign created by Peter Coltman

Campaign funds will be received by Peter Coltman

"Mystic needs financial support as he is in a foreign nation with no means of income. Speaking the truth should not be met with persecution. Support Mystic so he can continue to spread the truth via his music.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
£ 200.00 GBP
17 days ago

Thank you for your courage

Anonymous Giver
£ 14.00 GBP
30 days ago

Merry Christmas.

Comfy
£ 25.00 GBP
1 month ago

Keep standing up for our people.

Chillz
£ 50.00 GBP
1 month ago

Thanks for all you do brother. You know you're on the right track when speaking the truth leads to situations like this

JackTzu
£ 20.00 GBP
1 month ago

The most precious possession you can own in this world is your own people.

555ego
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Thanks for standing up for our people. Need more like you.

Anonymous Giver
£ 20.00 GBP
1 month ago

Blondie
£ 25.00 GBP
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 40.00 GBP
1 month ago

Love from your boy A1! Gonna see if I have any unused instrumentals to send your way as well! God bless and stay focused brother. WP

Chris Lunger
£ 77.00 GBP
1 month ago

Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, For theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Matthew 5:10

B44X2
£ 88.00 GBP
1 month ago

Thank you for what you do Mystic. I was at the gym this morning listening to one of your songs. 10,000 miles away from you, that's the power of your work. White unity at every opportunity!

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Good luck, hope you can still make music whenever you are.

Anonymous Giver
£ 88.00 GBP
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Thank you MYSTIC. I hope you get to come home soon. And hope you return a hero

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 30.00 GBP
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 16.00 GBP
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Stephen Merchant
£ 5.00 GBP
1 month ago

God bless you

