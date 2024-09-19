My breast cancer journey

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $934
Campaign funds will be received by Christina Mc Daniels
I'm raising money to help with expenses be it gas, hotel, food etc. Most of my journey Will be traveling over to the west side of Washington State Crossing Snoqualmie pass. I'm 58 years old. I'm a homemaker and my husband works full-time. Any support will be deeply appreciated it will help me feel that I have those who support me besides my family. That will be an added boost to my determination to survive this thank you and God bless.
With positive vibes my sweet Mystdragon
Support from the Enoch's News Blast gang.
Love you and prayers!
I love you! You were there for me, I'm here for you! Praying!! You've got this... you are a fighter!
Praying for a quick recovery for you and releasing to you from Heaven, in Jesus' name, healing as you were there, to you here on earth!
Praying for a quick and full recovery
Sending love and support to my school friend!
You are strong and will conquer all this like a champ.
I hope this helps some. Much love & prayers.
Praying for you!!! God bless.
You Got This! 🙏✨️🌺🌹🕯
🙏
Prayers going up for you Patriot, as well as Love and BIG HUGS being sent your way!
God bless and make you well Sherrm
God Bless you in your time of need Patriot.
October 16th, 2024
An update. I have an appointment with the breast cancer surgeon on the 21st and a blood draw for genetic markers for breast cancer and other cancers. The 7th I have a mammogram MRI on the 8th. I have a heartechocardiogram. Not only do I have PVCs, I have PACs. With some heart bigeminy. All of that I have to travel to the west side of the mountains in Washington state. God willing, I will make it thru it. She's a big reason to keep my hopes up.
