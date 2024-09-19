Campaign Image

My breast cancer journey

I'm raising money to help with expenses be it gas, hotel, food etc.   Most of my journey Will be traveling over to the west side of Washington State Crossing Snoqualmie pass.  I'm 58 years old.  I'm a homemaker and my husband works full-time. Any support will be deeply appreciated it will help me feel that I have those who support me besides my family.  That will be an added boost to my determination to survive this thank you and God bless. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

With positive vibes my sweet Mystdragon

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Aunt Becky
$ 24.00 USD
1 month ago

Support from the Enoch's News Blast gang.

Rob n Deb Jaime
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you and prayers!

The7thSon
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

The7thSon
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

I love you! You were there for me, I'm here for you! Praying!! You've got this... you are a fighter!

GraftedIn
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for a quick recovery for you and releasing to you from Heaven, in Jesus' name, healing as you were there, to you here on earth!

Sharron
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for a quick and full recovery

PACorona
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and support to my school friend!

For my best friend
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You are strong and will conquer all this like a champ.

Sarahr
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

I hope this helps some. Much love & prayers.

Anissa
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you!!! God bless.

Jeff M
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

You Got This! 🙏✨️🌺🌹🕯

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

🙏

Aethereal Alchemy
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers going up for you Patriot, as well as Love and BIG HUGS being sent your way!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless and make you well Sherrm

The Patriot Way
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless you in your time of need Patriot.

Update on upcoming doctors appointments

October 16th, 2024

An update.   I have an appointment with the breast cancer surgeon on the 21st and a blood draw for genetic markers for breast cancer and other cancers. The 7th I have a mammogram MRI on the 8th. I have a heartechocardiogram.   Not only do I have PVCs, I have PACs. With some heart bigeminy. All of that I have to travel to the west side of the mountains in Washington state.  God willing,  I will make it thru it.  She's a big reason to keep my hopes up. 


