Support Kenny Holland: From Struggle to Sphere

After seeing the battles we're up against, it’s clear that Kenny needs way more than what we initially aimed for. We started with a goal of $7,777, but we’ve raised that to $77,777 because I know we can blow past it. Kenny’s dream isn’t just about making it—he’s aiming to headline Vegas, not just any stage, but the “Sphere in a Year”.

Kenny and I went to the Sphere to see one of the final Dead & Co shows this month. He’s been talking about a Broadway play for years, and now, after being so inspired, he’s set his sights on the Sphere. We believe in this vision, and with your support, we’ll make it happen. Everyone—Mormons, Christians, atheists—you’re all invited to join this journey. Let’s do something incredible together.

*****A Musical Journey from Somebody to Nobody

Kenny Holland is one of the brightest lights in the music industry, but his journey has taken him through some of the darkest shadows. Four and a half years ago, I met Kenny, a talented and humble soul who had been thrust into the spotlight at a young age. From his days as a Vine star at just 16, Kenny captured hearts with his charm and talent, only to find himself struggling to survive in an industry that demands everything and gives little in return. Today, Kenny is on the brink of a groundbreaking transformation, but he needs our help.



The American Idol Story:

Kenny’s journey took a dramatic turn when he was scouted and cast for American Idol. His audition, where he sang "Let It Be," moved Katy Perry to tears—he was her favorite contestant. Kenny continued to impress with original songs, making it all the way to the Top 24.

The show, described as a circus, took a dark turn when the contestants were surprised with the news that instead of working 12-hour shifts in Hollywood and getting fed sub sandwiches every day, they would be heading to Hawaii for the next round with their family and friends. During this moment, the contestants were each given a lei, but Kenny wasn’t wearing one. Katy Perry took hers off her neck and put it on Kenny, telling him he would do great in Hawaii.

Three days later, producers disqualified him, citing rumors of a “crack” pipe on set—an accusation that couldn’t be further from the truth. Kenny, who has never touched crack, found himself living in his car once again, while the producers replaced him with his girlfriend from the show, who had been cut earlier. She was linked with Jelly Roll for a performance of "Forget You" by CeeLo Green, where she whispered into Jelly Roll’s ear that the song was about Kenny.

Kenny’s Struggle:

When American Idol reached out, Kenny was already at rock bottom, living in his car. After being disqualified, he went right back to that car, while others moved forward. For the last four months, I’ve been by Kenny’s side every day, as we navigated this difficult journey together.

We spent two months in Sedona and the last two in uptown Phoenix, working tirelessly in the cannabis industry while Kenny poured his heart and soul into his music.

The Album: "Baphomet’s Zoo":

Now, Kenny has created something extraordinary. His new album, "Baphomet’s Zoo," isn’t just a collection of songs—it’s a deeply spiritual journey that exposes the dark underbelly of the music industry while showcasing Kenny’s path from being a "somebody" to embracing his identity as "nobody."

The album is a wake-up call to the world, blending country, pop, rap, and innovative new sounds. Each song is named after an animal, reflecting the spiritual symbolism behind them. From the wren, the highest spiritual animal in the kingdom, to the goat, representing Baphomet, the darkest demon ruling the music industry—this album is an odyssey of light and darkness.

Why Your Help Matters:

Feed Kenny & Keep the Lights On: Kenny is in a dire situation. His car is about to be repossessed, and he’s struggling to keep himself fed. No artist with such an important message should have to starve to bring it to the world. Finish the Album: "Baphomet’s Zoo" is nearly complete, but we need your help to get it over the finish line. This album is more than music; it’s a spiritual experience that the world needs to hear. Support a Movement: This project is about more than just Kenny—it’s about exposing the dark side of the industry and helping artists who are being exploited. We’re also working on a documentary to reveal the truth behind the circus that is the modern music world.

How You Can Help:

Listen to the Music: Share and stream Kenny’s tracks to spread his message far and wide. Demos is out now. Baphomet’s Zoo coming real soon. Show Your Support Publicly: Leave a comment on this instagram post and let the world know you stand with Kenny. Donate: Your contribution will go directly to finishing the album, keeping Kenny fed, and supporting the documentary we’re making to expose the dark circus of the music industry.

Kenny Holland is more than okay—he’s on the verge of something great. But to bring this powerful message to the world, he needs our support. Let’s help Kenny rise from the ashes and bring light, truth, and transformation through his music. Together, we can make sure that Kenny’s voice is heard and that this important story is told.

Team Support:

Kenny’s journey has been marked by the absence of family or partners standing by him through American Idol and beyond. All his original ride-or-die supporters have vanished. For the past two and a half months, it’s been just me, Patricc—the anti-artist artist who has been a friend and mentor, painting the whole apartment—and Kenny. Two weeks ago, Blake from Be Creative Media joined us, selling one of his cameras to support the project and documenting every step since he first met Kenny. This small but dedicated team is now the core of Kenny’s support, and with Blake’s recent addition, everything is starting to come together.

P.S. Every contestant that makes it to the Top 24 from all 22 years of American Idol is locked into a contract with the show, regardless of their involvement. The contracts are extensive and often exploitative—most contestants sign a 152-page document that has been deemed borderline criminal by several lawyers. Kenny, at 29, has navigated this world before many of the younger contestants were even of age. Unlike others who have signed away their rights, Kenny is a free agent. He is releasing all his music independently on the same platform he’s used since he was 16. Here is the Top 24 contract for Idol that all the Top 24 contestants minus Kenny signed. Why do artists sign these contracts? It’s like a mouse trap. Kenny’s freedom is precious, and his work is all his own.

Thanks for reading and I hope you choose to support this project.

Digital Rose

AMERICAN IDOL SEASON 22 CONTRACT - Coming on the next update.