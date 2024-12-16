Campaign Image

Arthritis took my hands

Monthly Goal:

 USD $2,000

Total Raised:

 USD $1,250

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Susan Sundal

Campaign funds will be received by Susan Sundal

I’ve taken care of myself all my life and was sole caregiver to my mother for 10 years. During my caregiving years I had to use my retirement. 

I’ve been struck with arthritis in both of my hands. The left wrist had surgery in 2022 that only further damaged my wrist and hand because the surgeon took out 4” of my bone in my wrist. Now my right hand has been stricken with arthritis so bad that I can’t type anymore. Now both hands don’t work. 

I’m in a horrible situation and can’t support myself. I worked in accounting for over 30 years but that entails typing and no company will let me use voice to text to work. It’s the only solution I can come up with. 

I have no family as I never had kids and have nobody to even borrow money from. 

I’m down to my last $100.00 and I’m desperate that’s why I’m doing this website.

if you can please help it would be so greatly appreciated. I feel like this is selfish but I need to survive. I have a car payment and monthly rent and utility expenses. 

I really need the help. Please consider helping me. 

As you can see in my picture my thumb and joints have twisted out to the left side with very limited mobility.

Recent Donations
Brenda
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Jeff
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Tim Vermillion
$ 500.00 USD
23 days ago

Michele Vermillion
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Ann
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Prayers to you!

LeeAnne Harris
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Hope things turn around for you soon! Love you Sue!

Sandra Blessing
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Lisa
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Prayers to you, Susie! I love you!

Julie Kuchemann
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Prayers for you!

