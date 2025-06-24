Campaign Image

NEW Food Trailer!

Goal:

 AUD $45,000

Raised:

 AUD $1,500

Welcome to our food trailer fundraiser!

As you're aware, we've certainly outgrown our DIY bbq trailer. It's done us proud these past 3 years but keeping up with the growth each week along with our vision to expand into free high school breakfast for needy kids AND heading into markets and vents to raise money we need something bigger and better.

So, it's time for a commercial trailer!

And we need your help.


Join us in getting something substantial and fantastic that will certainly help fight the rising costs of living and food by filling the empty bellies of your local community.

Recent Donations
Peter Baumann
$ 500.00 AUD
3 days ago

Love your work!

Harcourts Community
$ 1000.00 AUD
10 days ago

Great initiative guys. Would love to see this get off the ground.

