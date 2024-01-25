Monthly Goal:
This is opened to offer an alternative method of giving to the My Lovely Jesus Ministry where are commission is to share the words, dreams, visions from Father God and our lovely Jesus Christ. In addition, with Jesus' help we're reaching as many of the lost we can while uplifting our brothers and sisters in Jesus Christ. Past donations have been used to purchase Holy Bibles, buy food, clothing, tents, tracts, and other needed necessities for the homeless as donations come in. Let us encourage and pray for one another and become the hands and feet of Jesus Christ as we are called to do. True ministry starts by being a servant.
Poor..you are NOT alone. God blesses the poor with Gifts from heaven
Please send me your email. I thank you for your work. Love Jesus so much.
Praise Jehovah father... Praise master jesus christ ... For their unconditional love Blessed are the poor.. For the kingdom of god belongs to them..
Hi Ms. Vicki, please use to continue helping the orphanage. I’m a Reading Interventionist and so I want the children to continue in Reading of The Word! God Bless You and all the work you do, you are a constant and steady joy in my life in a time I find myself walking a narrower and narrower road. Prayers for you and your ministry and much love from Texas. DeeDee
God bless you and your ministry ! It has helped strengthen my faith like never before!
Dear Vicki love to you. Please use wherever it is needed. Jesus Christ is Lord and Saviour of all HALLELUJAH
This isn't much but I pray that it will be of help for the hungry and the thirsty especially the children and the orphans. Thank you. Matthew 25:35
THANKS FOR ALL YOUR WORK VICKI. GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.
Thank you for everything you do for our Lord Jesus Christ and His followers! I will keep you in my prayers until the day we're all gathered up to Him.
Praying, fasting, asking, seeking, knocking, listening, & testing, trying, & praying Matt10:26, Mark4:22, Luke8:17 PS 51,23,91,5, 18, & 19
Hi Vicki, please send this to Ssenyondo, thank you and God bless you.
Was thinking for the left behind needs but feel free to use it as leaded by the Holy Spirit. God bless you and thank you for all your precious videos. We hear Jesus Christ through you. Praise God,Jesus and Holy Spirit.
Hi Vicki - please send this to Ssenyondo @ Agape, thank you. God bless you and your family.
Dear Vicki please use wherever Jesus Christ the Lord of all leads you.
God bless you Vicki - please put this towards what you need.
Agape Orphanage
