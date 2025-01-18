Kaitlyn Music for Senate

My name is Kaitlyn Music, and I’m running for U.S. Senate against Senator Tom Cotton because the American people deserve better. We’re tired of being ignored by politicians who are out of touch with our lives and struggles.

I’m not a career politician. I’m an average American. I know what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck, to make just enough to miss out on healthcare assistance, but not enough to get ahead. Millions of us are stuck in this cycle, and it doesn’t have to be this way. We need leaders who understand our daily struggles, not just those who enrich themselves while we suffer.

Tom Cotton, you don’t understand. You don’t hear us. Your policies are hurting American families. Healthcare costs are through the roof, and prescription drug prices are crippling us. Too many of us are drowning in student loan debt while watching the rich get richer. Inflation is making it harder to fill up our tanks and feed our families. And our jobs are becoming less secure every day.

Then there’s the small business owners—people who rely on platforms like TikTok to keep their businesses afloat. You’re willing to put thousands of American jobs at risk and shut down small businesses for the sake of political power. This ban isn’t about national security. It’s about silencing the voices of Americans who are simply trying to make a living.

We’re tired of politicians like you, who make millions while the rest of us are just trying to survive. You make $200,000 a year, yet your net worth is over $7 million. How is that possible? We know the answer: corruption and backroom deals. This is why we’re stuck with broken healthcare, an economy that benefits the wealthy, and a political system that’s rigged against the people.

The American dream is slipping further and further away for most of us. But it doesn’t have to be like this. It’s time to put an end to the cycle of greed and corruption that’s holding us back. I’m running because I believe we can do better. We need affordable healthcare, real solutions to student debt, lower inflation, and policies that support hardworking families and small businesses—not just the elites.

I’m running as a Republican because we need a new kind of leadership—one that listens to the people, not to the special interests. It’s time to take our country back. The people are ready for a change, and I’m here to make sure your voices are heard.

Tom Cotton, you may have the power now, but you’ve forgotten who you’re supposed to represent. I’ll see you in the primaries. It’s time for new leadership.

