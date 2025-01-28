Help with Murphyslaw1 house troubles legal fees

Murphy bought a home last august, it was FHA approved, after she had been it for a while, she realized all the windows leaked water into the walls. Her purported carport, was actually a deck for the 2nd story. So the “not a carport” leaked water into the utility room, also flooding the walls. Her first repair estimate (which does not include 2 walls) is $59,000

She is suing the listing agent, the prior owner, and the bank. All the lawyers in the local area (all of them) are on retainer by the realtor. So there’s a conflict of interest. (Sounds a bit evil) Included is the acceptance letter from her law firm.

Her legal name has been redacted, as you know, Murphy has a rumble channel, an frequents many shows and chat rooms. She doesn’t want to be trolled or harassed because she needs some help.