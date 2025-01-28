Campaign Image

Help with Murphyslaw1 house troubles legal fees

 USD $4,000

 USD $248

Campaign created by Robert Stout

Help with Murphyslaw1 house troubles legal fees

Murphy bought a home last august, it was FHA approved, after she had been it for a while, she realized all the windows leaked water into the walls. Her purported carport, was actually a deck for the 2nd story. So the “not a carport” leaked water into the utility room, also flooding the walls. Her first repair estimate (which does not include 2 walls) is $59,000

She is suing the listing agent, the prior owner, and the bank. All the lawyers in the local area (all of them) are on retainer by the realtor. So there’s a conflict of interest. (Sounds a bit evil) Included is the acceptance letter from her law firm. 

Her legal name has been redacted, as you know, Murphy has a rumble channel, an frequents many shows and chat rooms. She doesn’t want to be trolled or harassed because she needs some help.

Recent Donations
Goodie11
$ 150.00 USD
31 minutes ago

Good Luck My Friend !

Glo gpwolco01
$ 25.00 USD
34 minutes ago

Pheeb, i know you were so excited for this move and my prayers are with you that you will succeed with this and with god's help puts everything in the right place. love and hugs Glo

Anonymous Giver
$ 13.00 USD
1 hour ago

Go get em girlie

Fosterxcel
$ 10.00 USD
2 hours ago

Good luck!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Here ya go Murphy 1st donation

