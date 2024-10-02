Supporting the Muller Family

A few months ago Alex and Ben Muller welcomed their first born son Elliot into the world (who might be the cutest thing you’ve ever seen). This was a time for celebration and joy as new life came into the world and the Muller’s were able to start their new life as a family. However, as Alex was giving birth, something happened that brought on a psychosis induced memory loss. This caused Alex to forget the past 8 years of her life, including her marriage to her husband

I can only imagine how traumatizing an experience that would be, to have your child and at the same time forget that you were ever married in the first place. Alex is now in recovery with PTSD, psychosis induced bi-polar disorder, and drug induced memory loss. With that, I can honestly say that I have never met a stronger couple.

They told me a story of how when they finally were able to come home from a behavioral health center, Alex still trying to regain her memories, Ben held her in the living room and told her, “ I am going to love your memory back.”

Currently, Alex is taking things one day at a time with the loving support of her husband. You can be a blessing to the Muller family! Our goal is to raise enough money that they don’t need to worry about rent and Alex can focus on her treatment. Like I said earlier, I have never met a more inspiring couple. As things are at their worst, they are still able to walk in love and be a blessing to those around them. Thank you for your support and prayers as Alex continues to live one day at a time on the road to recovery.