Supporting the Muller Family

Goal:
USD $12,000
Raised:
USD $12,850
Campaign funds will be received by Alexandra Muller
A few months ago Alex and Ben Muller welcomed their first born son Elliot into the world (who might be the cutest thing you’ve ever seen). This was a time for celebration and joy as new life came into the world and the Muller’s were able to start their new life as a family. However, as Alex was giving birth, something happened that brought on a psychosis induced memory loss. This caused Alex to forget the past 8 years of her life, including her marriage to her husband
I can only imagine how traumatizing an experience that would be, to have your child and at the same time forget that you were ever married in the first place. Alex is now in recovery with PTSD, psychosis induced bi-polar disorder, and drug induced memory loss. With that, I can honestly say that I have never met a stronger couple.
They told me a story of how when they finally were able to come home from a behavioral health center, Alex still trying to regain her memories, Ben held her in the living room and told her, “ I am going to love your memory back.”
Currently, Alex is taking things one day at a time with the loving support of her husband. You can be a blessing to the Muller family! Our goal is to raise enough money that they don’t need to worry about rent and Alex can focus on her treatment. Like I said earlier, I have never met a more inspiring couple. As things are at their worst, they are still able to walk in love and be a blessing to those around them. Thank you for your support and prayers as Alex continues to live one day at a time on the road to recovery.
Hey y'all! Hate that this all has been so tough :( Ending my YL giving, but moving it over here for the time being! Hope it will be of some help to y'all in this season. Much love!
We’re here for you guys!
Best wishes for moving forward and being healthy happy parents for your smiling baby boy. Love, Mary Jo and John Wilson
lifting your fam up in prayer during this time!!
We love you. We’re with you.
Please let us know if you need anything else. We love y'all!
Praying for you guys
May God bless you and bring you through this trial knowing He is good and He is sovereign. With much love. Eileen and Mike Sommi
We are praying for a smooth journey and continued healing through this difficult time. Praise God that Alex and Elliot are both ok, we send our condolences for the unfortunate circumstances you are currently facing and pray that God will work everything out in the end!
Thinking of you and your beautiful family.
Prayers to you and your family 🙏🏽
This season will end, and a lighter one will come. In the meantime we all love and support you and your family!
What a difficult situation. Sending blessings and healing to Alexandra and the whole family.
Sending love
