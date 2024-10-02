Campaign Image

Supporting the Muller Family

Goal:

 USD $12,000

Raised:

 USD $12,850

Campaign created by Cole Sommi

Campaign funds will be received by Alexandra Muller

Supporting the Muller Family

A few months ago Alex and Ben Muller welcomed their first born son Elliot into the world (who might be the cutest thing you’ve ever seen). This was a time for celebration and joy as new life came into the world and the Muller’s were able to start their new life as a family. However, as Alex was giving birth, something happened that brought on a psychosis induced memory loss. This caused Alex to forget the past 8 years of her life, including her marriage to her husband  

I can only imagine how traumatizing an experience that would be, to have your child and at the same time forget that you were ever married in the first place. Alex is now in recovery with PTSD, psychosis induced bi-polar disorder, and drug induced memory loss. With that, I can honestly say that I have never met a stronger couple. 

They told me a story of how when they finally were able to come home from a behavioral health center, Alex still trying to regain her memories, Ben held her in the living room and told her, “ I am going to love your memory back.” 

Currently, Alex is taking things one day at a time with the loving support of her husband. You can be a blessing to the Muller family! Our goal is to raise enough money that they don’t need to worry about rent and Alex can focus on her treatment. Like I said earlier, I have never met a more inspiring couple. As things are at their worst, they are still able to walk in love and be a blessing to those around them. Thank you for your support and prayers as Alex continues to live one day at a time on the road to recovery.

 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

Hey y'all! Hate that this all has been so tough :( Ending my YL giving, but moving it over here for the time being! Hope it will be of some help to y'all in this season. Much love!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hey y'all! Hate that this all has been so tough :( Ending my YL giving, but moving it over here for the time being! Hope it will be of some help to y'all in this season. Much love!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

We’re here for you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Best wishes for moving forward and being healthy happy parents for your smiling baby boy. Love, Mary Jo and John Wilson

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

lifting your fam up in prayer during this time!!

Dave and Monique Burge
$ 480.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you. We’re with you.

Paul and Lindsey Duesing
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Please let us know if you need anything else. We love y'all!

Kurtis Zimmerman
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you guys

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hey y'all! Hate that this all has been so tough :( Ending my YL giving, but moving it over here for the time being! Hope it will be of some help to y'all in this season. Much love!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Juliana F
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Eileen and Mike Sommi
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

May God bless you and bring you through this trial knowing He is good and He is sovereign. With much love. Eileen and Mike Sommi

The Neff family
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

We are praying for a smooth journey and continued healing through this difficult time. Praise God that Alex and Elliot are both ok, we send our condolences for the unfortunate circumstances you are currently facing and pray that God will work everything out in the end!

Paul and Win
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Jeanie and Don DeVoto
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thinking of you and your beautiful family.

Taylor Sweeney
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers to you and your family 🙏🏽

Stephen Latanishen
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

This season will end, and a lighter one will come. In the meantime we all love and support you and your family!

The Nitzsches
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

What a difficult situation. Sending blessings and healing to Alexandra and the whole family.

Jeanne and Pete
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending love

