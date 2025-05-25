Supporting Bruce Vorhees and famiy

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $200
Please bless this family with your support for a son diagnosed with terminal metastasized cancer. This fund raiser is for help with medical expenses. This family has been affected by this devastating disease and needs your help making a difference with precious time and giving peace to this young man and his family in their time of need. A beautiful act for a beautiful soul! God bless
Sending as much prayers and love as I can. May Our Heavenly Father hold you all in His hands, and give you peace beyond understanding. Love ya', Gunny Mule!
