In Memorandum of Scott Tarach Support Ava

Hello Oxford/Michigan Community!  Our town has lost an amazing soul, business owner, friend, and supporter in the passing of Mr. Zero’s Scott Tarach.  Scott leaves behind his biggest legacy, his daughter Ava/‘Ollie’ for the Oxford peeps.  Ollie has already been through so much, along with the rest of her Oxford peers, and we would like to show her loving support through this fund to help with life and future expenses.  Please consider donating to celebrate all that Mr. Zeros brought to the community and help another Wildcats future.  Thank you for considering and donating.

Rich and lorie
$ 200.00 USD
21 hours ago

Bobbie Anne Kajano
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Joe I’m so sorry for you and your families loss. My heart is breaking for all of you. Sending prayers and hugs your way. I’m here if you need me. Love Bobbie Anne.

Annie
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Hello Friend it’s been awhile and I know it may not be much but I hope it helps in someway. Prayers to you and your family. Such a kind soul, I wish I could do more. Rest Peacefully DNB friend.

Mary Modetz
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Teo Bogdan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Gary and Susan Tucker
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our sympathies to friends and family, and our love to Ava.

Jon Baran
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Terri and Chris
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sharon Medenica
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Rube
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Much love to the Tarach family.

Lizi Bourassa
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Popcorn
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Dana Nguyen Hornberger
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

❤️❤️❤️

Anne Marie and Larry
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Clark Lake Friends
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Annie and Josh
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Scott welcomed us warmly into his Arcade for a tour even before it was officially open. When we came back he remembered us and gave us a cup full of coins to play for free. As generous and friendly a person we’ve come across. The world needs more people like Scott was. Thank you Scott for spreading love during your time.

Tim Connie OMalley
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

AK
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

