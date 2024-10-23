In Memorandum of Scott Tarach Support Ava

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $6,790
Hello Oxford/Michigan Community! Our town has lost an amazing soul, business owner, friend, and supporter in the passing of Mr. Zero’s Scott Tarach. Scott leaves behind his biggest legacy, his daughter Ava/‘Ollie’ for the Oxford peeps. Ollie has already been through so much, along with the rest of her Oxford peers, and we would like to show her loving support through this fund to help with life and future expenses. Please consider donating to celebrate all that Mr. Zeros brought to the community and help another Wildcats future. Thank you for considering and donating.
Joe I’m so sorry for you and your families loss. My heart is breaking for all of you. Sending prayers and hugs your way. I’m here if you need me. Love Bobbie Anne.
Hello Friend it’s been awhile and I know it may not be much but I hope it helps in someway. Prayers to you and your family. Such a kind soul, I wish I could do more. Rest Peacefully DNB friend.
Our sympathies to friends and family, and our love to Ava.
Much love to the Tarach family.
❤️❤️❤️
Scott welcomed us warmly into his Arcade for a tour even before it was officially open. When we came back he remembered us and gave us a cup full of coins to play for free. As generous and friendly a person we’ve come across. The world needs more people like Scott was. Thank you Scott for spreading love during your time.
