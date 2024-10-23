In Memorandum of Scott Tarach Support Ava

Hello Oxford/Michigan Community! Our town has lost an amazing soul, business owner, friend, and supporter in the passing of Mr. Zero’s Scott Tarach. Scott leaves behind his biggest legacy, his daughter Ava/‘Ollie’ for the Oxford peeps. Ollie has already been through so much, along with the rest of her Oxford peers, and we would like to show her loving support through this fund to help with life and future expenses. Please consider donating to celebrate all that Mr. Zeros brought to the community and help another Wildcats future. Thank you for considering and donating.