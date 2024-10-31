Supporting Mount Salvation Church

Support Mount Salvation Church - A Beacon of Faith in Need of Renewal

For 40 years, Mount Salvation Church has stood as a pillar of faith and community at 37 Ifelodun Street, Owode Onirin, near Weigh Bridge Bus Stop, Ikorodu Road. Generations of worshipers have gathered here to find hope, strength, and spiritual guidance. Through the decades, this church has served as a place of comfort, where souls are lifted, communities are united, and hearts are encouraged to serve with love and humility.

But today, this cherished sanctuary faces a serious challenge. The walls, weakened by years of service, are at risk of collapsing. As each week passes, the building shows more signs of wear, and it’s clear that the time has come for us to step forward and restore this sacred space. We’re reaching out for support to remodel Mount Salvation Church so that we can continue serving the Lord and our community safely and fully.

Our goal is to raise enough funds to rebuild and reinforce the structure. By contributing to this cause, you are helping to create a lasting legacy—a place where the sounds of praise, worship, and community will continue to resonate for generations to come.

Why Your Support Matters:

• Preserving a Spiritual Landmark: Mount Salvation Church has been a beacon of light in Owode Onirin for 40 years. This is more than a building; it is a place of spiritual refuge and transformation for all who enter.

• Safety for Worshipers: The church walls are now fragile, putting congregants at risk. Your donation will directly help ensure that everyone can worship in a safe and secure space.

• Keeping the Faith Alive: With your support, we can remodel and reinforce the structure to serve our current congregation and future generations.

We invite you to join us in renewing Mount Salvation Church. Every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to our goal. Together, let’s create a sanctuary where the community can gather in peace, where children can learn and grow in faith, and where the sounds of worship will fill the air once again.

Thank you for helping us bring new life to Mount Salvation Church!