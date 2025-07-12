Rebuilding

Hello all.

We have recently come to know a very nice woman and her puppy who are camping near us who has suffered a devastating house fire, losing everything, including her dog. Her only possessions that weren’t destroyed were what was in her camper at the time of the fire. She is living in her camper indefinitely with her new puppy, while trying to rebuild her life. I am hoping to raise a little money for her, even if it’s just quarters for the laundromat, to lift her spirits up and help her out. I’m sure she would appreciate anything!