Motter Family Fire Relief Fund

On July 9, the Motter family tragically lost their home and most of their belongings to a devastating fire. Thankfully everyone in their family is safe as are two of their pets. The loss is both imeasurable and overwhelming as they work to determine next steps, long-term housing and figuring out what they need to provide the kids with some semblance of normalcy right now. The outpouring from the community has been incredible and the Motters are truly touched by all the offers of help. At this time, as you can imagine with a loss of literally everything, financial gifts are the most helpful and needed. In the coming weeks and months there will be other opportunities to support them in other ways, including meals once they are settled somewhere, but for now we ask that you use this platform to show your support and that you share this with those seeking to do something for our precious friends.

*Note: This is the only fundraising platform that has been approved by Jason and Kristi Motter.