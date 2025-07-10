Motter Family Fire Relief Fund

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $30,852
Campaign funds will be received by Jason Motter
On July 9, the Motter family tragically lost their home and most of their belongings to a devastating fire. Thankfully everyone in their family is safe as are two of their pets. The loss is both imeasurable and overwhelming as they work to determine next steps, long-term housing and figuring out what they need to provide the kids with some semblance of normalcy right now. The outpouring from the community has been incredible and the Motters are truly touched by all the offers of help. At this time, as you can imagine with a loss of literally everything, financial gifts are the most helpful and needed. In the coming weeks and months there will be other opportunities to support them in other ways, including meals once they are settled somewhere, but for now we ask that you use this platform to show your support and that you share this with those seeking to do something for our precious friends.
*Note: This is the only fundraising platform that has been approved by Jason and Kristi Motter.
Jason, we love you brother and pray for you and your family.
My heart goes out to you and your family during this incredibly difficult time. I'm keeping you in my prayers and sending strength and hope as you begin the journey of rebuilding.
Sending love
Hello Kristi, Jason , Ryan, Ella, Owen & Emma, just rememeber "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger." I use that line a lot in my life and I believe this. Keep your head heldup high and keep moving forward! This will all work out, Love to you all, Becky Irwin
God has something even better planned. I love you all!
Love y'all
Motter Family
God always makes a way.
Thankful you are all safe. May your rebuilding process be smooth and timely. The Mervar Family
Praying for your family.
Thank God everyone is safe, you are all in our thoughts and prayers!
