Christmas for Rachel Morin's Children

Let’s spread some wonder and joy this Holiday Season!

With Christmas just around the corner, we are excited to bring you this opportunity to join us in helping the children of Rachel Morin again this year.

Rachel was brutally murdered on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland in August of 2023. She left behind 5 children and in a few short weeks she will become a “heavenly grandmother.” Last year, Decipher Podcast, along with our friends, helped fulfill the Christmas wishes of her children. It was so rewarding and fun and we want to do it all again! We will be using GiftSendGo to collect funds to distribute evenly among them. With each child having their own unique tastes and hobbies and we thought it would be fun for them to choose what they would like to do with the funds. Your support helps to make the year just a little brighter and helps put a smile on their face during what can be a difficult time for them without their mother.

We are collecting funds until December 15th and distributed immediately to the parents to give to the children. As always, we will remain completely transparent and ensure receipts will be provided upon request and at the end of the campaign.

Please consider helping us again this year to help make a Christmas special for Rachel’s children.

We wish you a very Happy and Safe Holiday Season and thank you for your support!



