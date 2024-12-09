Help Terry Overcome Morgellons Disease

Hello Everyone,

I have a need for someone special to the world. My friend Terry was diagnosed over 10 years ago with Lymes Disease through a blood transfusion.

If you are unfamiliar with Lymes, in most instances there are other co-diseases that are also transmitted. One of those is Morgellons disease which is very rare that involves parasitic fibers and sacks under the skin that break open. 1% of people get Morgellons on their face. Terry was one of those cases.

These lesions are all over her body. I’ve seen with my own eyes some of these parasites still moving post removal. She also has video of this.

Terry is a special person, beautiful in and out, who is completely selfless. She has helped to care for her brother and sister with disabilities, she was a paramedic, a hairdresser, a model at one time, a wonderful mother and a friend to anyone who has met her.

My family has been very close with Terry for over 25 years. She is like a second mother to me. Her daughter is like a sister to me.



Terry and I also share a close bond through Lyme disease. If it was not for Terry my own Lyme disease diagnosis would have been unconfirmed. I had three other diseases as well that were never tested for. Because of what Terry went through she was able to help me find the tests I needed to take to get answers. (Not covered by insurance)

Lyme disease leaves you feeling crazy and lonely. Visually, most of the time people with Lyme disease can be overlooked however, in Terry‘s case, due to her Morgellons, it literally scared her body and has ruined a lot of her facial structure as you can see above. As you can imagine people can’t help but stare so she wears a mask if she leaves her home which rarely happens now.

This has been a long journey of chronic pain, fatigue, and frustration. Currently France is the only country that has recognizes and provides real treatment for Morgellons disease.

I am reaching out to all of you for help. Perhaps we can do something wonderful this holiday season for someone who has done so much for others.

I am hoping to raise enough money for the reconstruction surgery for her face and also a trip to France to see a doctor that specializes in Morgellons Disease. Giving Terry back her face and seeing a specialist would change everything for her.



I am hoping this will bring awareness to these diseases as many have either never heard of them, let alone understand them. I am also praying for the United States to start recognizing chronic illnesses like these along with everything that goes along with it. It is a shame that someone has been suffering so long.



Please help me give Terry a little piece of hope and normalcy. She is one of the most special people I have ever met. She has always given to everyone else and now to think that she doesn’t even want to go outside breaks my heart.

God Bless

Leah



