Serving Honduras with Love

Hi! My name is Morgan, and I’m raising funds for my mission trip to Honduras with the LAMB Institute—a Christian nonprofit that serves at-risk children and families through education, spiritual development, and community support. I’ve been part of this mission every year since I was 15, and it has profoundly shaped my life and future.

This experience has not only influenced my academic and career path—leading me to study Psychology and Spanish—but has also inspired a lifelong commitment to serving vulnerable communities. Along the way, I’ve built deep, meaningful connections with the children—especially my sweet sponsor child, Alejandro, whose birthday I’ll have the joy of celebrating in person this year thanks to divine timing and this opportunity to go with St. Peter’s Church.

On these trips with the LAMB Institute, we serve by offering love, consistency, and support to children who need it most. This Christ-centered ministry addresses the spiritual, physical, and emotional needs of the community through various programs, including a children’s home, a school for children from impoverished areas, youth mentorship with tutoring and life skills, a daycare, a home for those with special needs, and a transition program for young adults.

Your donation will help cover the essential expenses to make this trip possible—such as airfare, housing, transportation, and food.

As I graduate from the College of Charleston this week, there’s no gift I’d appreciate more than support for this mission that’s shaped my heart and future.

Every dollar helps and really means a lot, and your support truly makes a difference. This mission has changed my life, and I’d love to share the experience with you. Whether by donating or sharing this page, you’re helping bring light and hope to the lives of children and families in Honduras. I’m so grateful for the generosity and encouragement of those around me. I am always happy to answer any questions or share stories/pictures from my past experiences there. Feel free to reach out to me morganarent13@gmail.com

Thank you so much, and God bless you!

#missions #honduras #lambinstitute #childrenscharity #faithinaction