Support the Morey Family

To our beloved Friends,

We hope your Year is off to a wonderful start!

We'd like to share what's been happening in the last 8 months.

Last May 12, 2022, Jim was in critical care at Evergreen Hospital and while there, achieved many miraculous milestones. He was then transferred to Harborview, and made even MORE strides and a lot of progress.

After several weeks there, Jim was then transferred from Harborview to a Skilled Nursing Facility during the week of June 12th to increase his overall strength, get more focused P.T. and O.T. care to increase his mobility, and to get him more ambulatory. He was there until August 13, 2022.

In the meantime, Jackie had major surgery last June 10, 2022. She was in the hospital for a couple of nights, and then recovered at home, which took approximately 3 weeks.

Jim came home on August 13, our family has been enjoying being together again, and Jim began working again full-time.

Due to the length of time in hospitals and all the medical services Jim received during that 3-month period, and Jackie's surgery, their medical debt has reached over $305K.

Jim's contract ended on November 30, 2022, and he started a new position at another company on December 19, 2022.

This past January 1, 2023, Jim went to the ER due to a coronavirus (not c19) and an infection.

He has been in the hospital since that time, and because he hadn't been working at the new position for 30 days, his insurance has not been activated [he applied for it before the day he started work].

So since January 1st, all medical bills are not covered by insurance at the new company.

Jim and Jackie are applying for COBRA with their previous insurance.

At present, Jim is still in ICU at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, WA.

Though this has been a challenging time for Jackie, Michael and Alyssa, the abundant grace and shalom-peace of the Lord have been with us...and we have had a community of powerhouse prayer-warriors, family and friends whom we are very grateful for, and have been praying with us, for us, provided meals, and gift cards.

Through it all, we know and stand on these truths: In John 10:10 -- the Lord Jesus came to give Jim life, and life more abundantly.

The Lord has plans for each of us, and our family's future together, plans for good and not for evil (according to Jeremiah 29:11), that by the stripes of the Lord Jesus, Jim has been healed (according to 1 Peter 2:24), and by God's grace -- as Jim has honored his father and mother, we can appropriate GOD's promise, that it shall go well with Jim, and he shall live long in the land that the Lord our God is giving to him (according to Exodus 20:12).







We would greatly appreciate your financial gift, which would be used toward all the accumulated hospital bills, rent, utilities, gas, car insurance, other bills, diagnostic tests, surgeries, and rehab services.



Also, here's the link to a Meal Train set up for us by one of our lovely friends -- Hope H:

https://mealtrain.com/4md0k8

Jim and I are profoundly grateful for any love gift amount and any support you could give us at this time.

Jackie's mobile# is: 206-595-1605.







Thank you so much, dearest Friends!!





On behalf of Jim and our children, I want to acknowledge you for your incredible care, faithful prayers and decrees, abundant love, and godly support for us during this time.





We love each and every one of you, and are eternally grateful for you!!,









~Jackie for all of us