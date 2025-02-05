Campaign Image

Coldwell Banker Realty Moorestown Supports RMHC

 USD $5,000

 USD $300

Campaign created by Elizabeth Stecz

Coldwell Banker Realty in Moorestown, NJ is competing in our annual RMH Challenge to see which office can raise the most money for our local Ronald McDonald House Charities in the month of February. Hint: it's going to be us!

As real estate professionals, our mission is to guide you home. Please join us now in supporting Ronald McDonald House of Southern Jersey in their mission to provide hope, help, and a HOME for families of seriously ill children who need to spend an extended period of time away from home in hospital.


Recent Donations
Bev Henry
$ 100.00 USD
35 minutes ago

For THE HOUSE THAT LOVE BUILT!

Pat Fay
$ 100.00 USD
52 minutes ago

Cindy Lombardo Emmel
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

