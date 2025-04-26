Family and Friends of Sydney

Hello family and friends!

As you all may be aware by now, Sydney was in a tragic accident suffering from a Spinal cord injury, multiple fractures, injuries and lacerations. With this type of injury to her spine it will drastically change her life. We are asking if you will come alongside us and support in anyway you can. Most importantly we covet your prayers for healing and strength but we will need some financial support as well. Sydney is hospitalized far from home. So we need some assistance with lodging, gas and meals. We don’t know the length of time she will be in this particular hospital. Once she’s stable the plan is to possibly transfer her to a closer hospital where she will undergo intense Spinal Cord Injury Therapies. We are forever grateful for anything you can possibly give. We believe in a miracle working God, stay hopeful and keep the faith!!

Thank you, Reggie and Lakesha Montano